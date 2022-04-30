Tamron Hall Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

Tamron Hall has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Page Six reportedly obtained an email that Hall sent to the staffers of her talk show informing them of the news. As a result of her positive test, she has been filming her eponymous talk show from home for the time being.

"I wanted to share the news with you that I have tested positive for COVID-19," Hall wrote to the staff of her talk show. "I am following CDC guidelines, staying home and taking every precaution to ensure everyone's safety." The host continued to let her staff know that her family, including her son Moses, are doing well after her diagnosis, as they did not test positive for COVID-19.

She wrote, "Thankfully, Moses and my entire family have all tested negative." Hall ended her email by writing, "I am devastated to say the least, but I know we will get through this." Since testing positive, Hall has had to make some changes to her TV show amidst her self-quarantine. She has been conducting interviews from her home, including one with Full House alum Dave Coulier. Page Six noted that her chat with Coulier, which will be his first daytime interview since celebrating two years of sobriety, was originally set to take place at the studio.

Additionally, Hall was set to sit down with Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke in what would have been her first interview since she announced her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. It is likely that this interview will also be conducted over video. While they have made efforts to ensure that Hall can still chat with her guests, things are more up in the air for her upcoming Mother's Day special. An insider told Page Six about how they're working around Hall's COVID-19 diagnosis, "The staff has been rushing wardrobe and equipment from the studio at ABC to her home."

"They're scrambling to save their big Mother's Day show," the source added. "Tamron's showing no symptoms, and they hope she'll be back in person for the Mother's Day show. They are moving mountains to make it happen." Hall has not yet addressed the news. But, she has been active on social media as of late and wished her son a happy 3rd birthday.