Late Night and Daytime TV Talk Show Lineups: Who's on This Week (April 25)
It's going to be a light week on the talk show circuit, with some of the most popular shows off the air altogether. The schedule doesn't have its usual variety and saturation, but it still has some gems to keep an eye on. It will also show you which nights you can get to bed early or which mornings you can take an extra-long breakfast without missing anything on TV.
The schedule below includes the major late-night talk shows and the major daytime talk shows for the week of April 25. You can plan ahead to see the guests and conversations you're most interested in and even follow your favorite stars on a press tour across multiple shows. Equally important – you can skip uneventful episodes and re-runs if you're not interested. Sadly, this week may include a lot of skipping, depending on which shows you're most invested in.
Once again this week The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is showing re-runs from Monday to Friday. Other shows have shortened schedules with one or two nights of re-runs planned, and some have whole broadcasts pre-empted – notably The Talk on Tuesday and Wednesday. To see the full schedule for yourself, scroll on.
NBC Late-Night
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:
- Monday, April 25 – Chrissy Teigen, Cristin Milioti, Soccer Mommy
- Tuesday, April 26 – Elisabeth Moss, Rhett & Link, Lauv
- Wednesday, April 27 – David Spade, Quinta Brunson, Chef Daniel Humm, Lucky Daye
- Thursday, April 28 – Christina Ricci, Diplo, Miguel
- Friday, April 29 – Shawn Mendes, Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Late Night with Seth Meyers:
- Monday, April 25 – Terry Crews, Vanessa Bayer, Sam Fender, Fred Eltringham
- Tuesday, April 26 – Oscar Isaac, Zazie Beetz, Phil Wang, Fred Eltringham
- Wednesday, April 27 – Paul Bettany, Kiernan Shipka, Fontaines D.C., Fred Eltringham
- Thursday, April 28 – Andrew Garfield, Mary Louise Parker, Fred Eltringham
- Friday, April 29 – RE-RUN: Tina Fey, Craig Robinson, Marc Bernardin, Aric Improta
Fallon has a wide spread this week – perhaps with a slight emphasis on musicians over other entertainers. Meanwhile, Seth Meyers has some hotly-anticipated guests in the comic book adaptation realm, but Friday's episode will be a re-run from last week.
CBS Late-Night
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:
- Monday, April 25 – RE-RUN: Hannah Gadsby, Sandra Bullock, Buffalo Nichols
- Tuesday, April 26 – RE-RUN: Anderson Cooper, Thomas Rhett
- Wednesday, April 27 – RE-RUN: Julia Roberts, Wilco
- Thursday, April 28 – RE-RUN: Shaquille O'Neal, Mayim Bialik
- Friday, April 29 – RE-RUN: Molly Shannon, Rep. Cori Bush
The Late Late Show with James Corden:
- Monday, April 25 – Henry Winkler, Wyatt Russell, Lara Beitz
- Tuesday, April 26 – Ray Romano, Brooklyn Decker, Joy Downer
- Wednesday, April 27 – Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Pete Yorn
- Thursday, April 28 – Molly Shannon, Josh Groban, Giveon
- Friday, April 29 – RE-RUN: Bob Odenkirk, Edi Patterson, Walk the Moon
Colbert is off again this week, but CBS is filling his time slot with some of the best episodes of the last month. Corden has one re-run scheduled for Friday, but other than that it will be a big week on The Late Late Show.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Monday, April 25 – Bill Hader, Mo Amer
- Tuesday, April 26 – Rebel Wilson, Randy Rainbow
- Wednesday, April 27 – Miles Teller, Rhea Seehorn, the B-52's
ABC's late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has only released its schedule for Monday through Wednesday, but it's not clear what the plan is for the other two nights.
Watch What Happens Live
- Sunday, April 24 – Matthew Broderick, Harvey Fierstein
- Monday, April 25 – Gabriela Barragan, Capt. Glenn Shephard
- Tuesday, April 26 – Gary Janetti, Margaret Josephs
- Wednesday, April 27 – Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jenna Dewan
- Thursday, April 28 – Oscar Isaac, Kiernan Shipka
Andy Cohen has quite a few interesting conversations coming up this week. Perhaps most notably to general audiences is his interview with Oscar Isaac. Isaac has been frank about his desire for better LGBTQ+ representation in his blockbuster work, and Cohen may be just the right person to ask some provocative questions on that front.
The View & The Talk
The View:
- Monday, April 25 – Jesse Tyler Ferguson, guest co-host Amber Ruffin
- Tuesday, April 26 – Viola Davis, guest co-host Amber Ruffin
- Wednesday, April 27 – Magic Johnson, guest co-host Amber Ruffin
- Thursday, April 28 – Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, guest co-host Amber Ruffin
- Friday, April 29 – Darren Criss, guest co-host Jane Lynch
The Talk:
- Monday, April 25 – Joan Collins
- Tuesday, April 26 – Pre-empted
- Wednesday, April 27 – Pre-empted
- Thursday, April 28 – Lamorne Morris
- Friday, April 29 – Tom Cavanagh
The View has an A-list guest for every day of the week, with Amber Ruffin joining in as guest co-host from Monday to Thursday. On Friday the week will finish out with guest Darren Criss and guest co-host Jane Lynch – an unofficial Glee reunion for those interested.
Syndicated Shows
The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
- Monday, April 25 – Robin Roberts, Dwyane Wade
- Tuesday, April 26 – Adam Levine, Bethenny Frankel
- Wednesday, April 27 – Rob Lowe, Portugal. The Man
- Thursday, April 28 – Lily Tomlin, Charlize Glass
- Friday, April 29 – Sterling K. Brown, Nick & Vanessa Lachey, guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Live with Kelly and Ryan:
- Monday, April 25 – Debra Messing, Eric Ripert
- Tuesday, April 26 – Miles Teller, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Rhett & Link
- Wednesday, April 27 – Elizabeth Moss, Dr. Michael Brues
- Thursday, April 28 – Dulé Hill, Sophie Liard
- Friday, April 29 – David Spade, Susan Yeagley & Galia Gichon
You may see some repeat guests starting to emerge on this list, including Jamie-Lynn Singler, Elizabeth Moss and David Spade, to name a few. If you're looking to follow a guest from show to show, you'll probably need to tune in for Live with Kelly and Ryan at some point.
Syndicated Shows (Cont.)
The Wendy Williams Show:
- Monday, April 25 – Guest host Michael Rapaport
- Tuesday, April 26 – Guest host Michael Rapaport
- Wednesday, April 27 – Guest host Michael Rapaport
- Thursday, April 28 – Guest host Michael Rapaport
- Friday, April 29 – Guest host Michael Rapaport
The Kelly Clarkson Show:
- Monday, April 25 – Colin Hanks, Lucy Boynton, Jewel
- Tuesday, April 26 – Nicolas Cage, Ms. Pat, Duff Goldman, Lawrence Zarian
- Wednesday, April 27 – Tom Selleck, Monét X Change, Shea Couleé, Raja Gemini, Yvie Oddly, Michelle Zauner, Japanese Breakfast
- Thursday, April 28 – Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Henry Winkler
- Friday, April 29 – Laura Linney, Gabriel Iglesias, PJ Morton
The Drew Barrymore Show:
- Monday, April 25 – Rosie Perez, Pamela Adlon
- Tuesday, April 26 – Jonathan Van Ness, Cynthia Germanotta
- Wednesday, April 27 – Natasha Lyonne, Antoni Porowski
- Thursday, April 28 – Kiernan Shipka, Mike Birbiglia, Pilar Valdes
- Friday, April 29 – Anthony Anderson, Vanessa Bayer, Emmy Eaton
The guests for The Wendy Williams Show have not been announced yet, but we know that actor Michael Rapaport will be the guest host for the entire week once again.
Syndicated Shows (Cont.)
The Tamron Hall Show:
- Monday, April 25 – DJ Envy, Gia Casey, Quincy Isaiah, DeVaughn Nixon
- Tuesday, April 26 – Josh Peck, Ryan Ferguson, Khanyi Mbau, Naked DJ
- Wednesday, April 27 – Nathan Kress, Karena Dawn
- Thursday, April 28 – Hannah Brown, Cheryl Ladd, Darci Lynne, Taylor Lindsay-Noel
- Friday, April 29 – Kelly Rowland, Hannah Bronfman, Sigourney Nunez, Bridgette Hill, Nam Vo
The Real:
- Monday, April 25 – Judge Greg Mathis
- Tuesday, April 26 – Jon Huertas, Gary Janetti
- Wednesday, April 27 – Breland
- Thursday, April 28 – The hosts celebrate their most memorable moments from the season
- Friday, April 29 – Stokley
Finally, there's a lot to see on The Tamron Hall Show and The Real – including some major Nickelodeon throwbacks. Fans of The Real may want to tune in on Thursday for a look back on the final season.