There’s One Topic Tamron Hall Refuses to Discuss on Her Talk Show

Tamron Hall may get her guests to spill all the beans on their personal lives on her daytime talk show, but don’t think that she’ll reciprocate. The famed journalist has gotten personal at times, discussing her motherhood journey and getting open about how domestic violence led to the death of her beloved sister. But when it comes to certain aspects of her personal life, Hall says she’s remaining mum about one topic: sex.

“I don’t talk about my sex life,” she recently told E! News’ Daily Pop. “My mother was a 19-year-old single mother. My grandfather could not read because he had to drop out of the school in the second grade. That’s hard. I come from a hardy stock of people. My grandfather didn’t know that a woman could reach this kind of level, certainly a Black woman. So even in my hardest days, the kid from Luling, Texas keeps it in perspective.”

Regardless, it hasn’t stopped her success from continuing. “I’ve been fired, I’ve been hired, I’ve seen it all in business,” she said. “The fact that we, all four of us, are still standing and we have platforms and we can be multi-dimensional, layered people, nothing’s going to keep you from saying your truth.” Hall was fired from NBC’s Today Show in 2017 after the network gave her 9 am timeslot to Megyn Kelly. She’d been with the network for 10 years.

Of the experience, Hall says was heartbroken. “[Imagine] you’ve been putting in the work, and suddenly your employer says they’re phasing you out,” she said, as reported by USA Today. “I had some suspicions because I’m a reporter and I’m pretty intuitive, but no one wants to lose their job. It wasn’t about who I was losing it to – it was like a relationship where you’re putting in 100% and the person who’s putting in less has the nerve to break up with you.”

But she wasn’t going to let it get her down and returned to daytime television with her own show two years later. She’s been going strong for three seasons. Kelly herself was fired in 2019 for making racially insensitive comments. The Tamron Hall Show airs every weekday on ABC.