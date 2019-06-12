Tamar Braxton Apologizes to ‘The Real’ Co-Hosts After Being Fired

Three years after she was fired as a co-host on The Real, Tamar Braxton is apologizing. The Braxton Family Values star, 42, shared an Instagram post on Tuesday as a larger reflection on the people she’s had friction with in the past.

In the video set to her song “Free Fallin’,” she and her new boyfriend, David Adefeso, have fun at a waterpark. Her frank caption indicated a hope for forgiveness and change.

“When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self inflicted and to others are included,” Braxton wrote. “From my sister, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me.”

She added, “I didn’t know love to show you love. Now I do thanks to my @david.adefeso.”

Braxton has had several public feuds over the years with many people, including her sisters — Toni, Traci, Towanda and Trina — which has been heavily documented on their We TV series.

Last year, Braxton also had beef with inspirational speaker and author, Lyanla Vanzant, who tried to end the Braxton sisters’ feud on Braxton Family Values.

As far as The Real goes, Braxton was an original host of the talk show and stopped talking to her former co-stars Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housely and Adrienne Houghton following her sudden firing in 2016.

After exiting the Fox series, Braxton wrote on Instagram that she felt “backstabbed” and then unfollowed Love, which made fans wonder if the drama started with the two co-hosts.

In October 2018, The Real hosts addressed Braxton’s exit. Love, 47, said that she learned Braxton’s husband and manager at the time, Vincent Hubert (from whom she is now divorced), was claiming on camera that Braxton’s co-hosts were behind her firing.

“I called my attorney and I said, ‘You gotta call We TV and let them know if they’re naming us, we’re gonna have to have legal action,” Love, 47, told The Breakfast Club in 2018. “We had nothing to do with it. That’s defamation of character.”

We TV edited Herbert’s claims out of an episode of Braxton Family Values, but the relationship between Braxton and the rest of The Real co-hosts was seemingly never the same.

Throughout the past year, however, Braxton won season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother and made public her relationship with David Adefeso, who is her first relationship since her divorce from Herbert. She filed for divorce from Herbert in 2017 and shares 6-year-old son Logan with him.

Since going public, Braxton gushed over her new man, telling PEOPLE that marriage is “not off the table” with the 49-year-old.

“He’s a great guy, he has great morals, and he loves my son very much,” she said.