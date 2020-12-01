Tallulah Willis Opens up About Suicidal Thoughts, Reveals Photo From 2018 Hospitalization

✖

Tallulah Willis recently took to social media to open up about suffering with suicidal thoughts, while revealing a photo from her 2018 hospitalization. In the new post, Willis shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed, and explained, "This picture was taken 2 years ago when I was hurting so deeply, the anguish eclipsing any parts of myself I had come to rely on. My goal each day was to survive it. That was a win. This battle raged within my chest, a silent campaign that I had been fighting since 9 years old."

She went on to say that "reality loomed," adding, "I was losing, and I didn’t know what my ultimate failure against this hidden foe would mean. An option that started as unassuming as the squiggle in the corner of your eye, had rapidly and fiercely come into focus. I was so tired, and in this exhaustion, the grimness of what I debated no longer startled me."

Willis said confessed that she "found a comfort that the screams I had swallowed, the ones that choked me in my waking hours, flirting to come to the surface, would end. Perceived worthlessness and the held narratives stolen from strangers mouths impaled me. If this was life, I wanted out. For some reason, or some divine intervention I finally piped up about my feelings and asked for help. I am alive and here today because of that choice, something I am overwhelmingly thankful for each and everyday."

Having posted the emotional message on Thanksgiving Day, Willis added, "On a day where we pause to reflect on what Is most important in our lives, I cannot help but recall my journey. I am a fighter, but nothing has ever scared me or been more lethal to me than my own mind." Finally, she strongly encouraged anyone who may be following her that also suffers with mental health issues to seek help. "If you are still in it, please PLEASE stay here. Speak up, call hotlines, seek out safe people or safe support systems. If you need to be reminded that you matter, I will always be here to do so."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.