Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s Daughter Tallulah Nearly Died From Alcohol Poisoning at 15

Tallulah Willis joined her mother, Demi Moore, and sister, Rumer Willis on Facebook’s Red Table Talk, which stars Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith as the hosts, on Monday. On it, she shared some insight into her troubling younger years as she dealt with drug and alcohol problems. Willis admitted that while on a family vacation — she was 14 at the time — she had her first alcoholic drink, champagne. From there, she found herself in a serious situation nearly a year later, admitting that “I almost died from alcohol poisoning.”

Living with her sister Rumer, Willis continued to imbibe frequently. Her sister called her out after finding multiple bottles of wine by her bed and the discovery of missing medicine. At that point, Rumer told her to she had to move out, eventually leading to her lowest moment at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She explained how Scout Willis, the middle child of the family’s three daughters, discovered her at her in her room after she took more drugs than she could handle.

“Scout came in to tell me [my father had welcomed a new child into the world with his second wife Emma Helming] and I had taken a bunch of codeine and I had done a bunch of cocaine that morning and Scout couldn’t wake me up. She was shaking me,” she recalled.

“When I finally woke up she was crying and I made her feel horrible about it,” Tallulah shared. “I was like, ‘It’s fine, let me got back to bed.’ I woke up a few hours later and I was just hysterically crying because it was the first window of sobriety, the tiny five minutes you wake up before you start using again. The feeling of it was just like death on my bones. I had no regard for my life, I had no care.”

Despite not having communicated with her mother for a few years, with the help of her sisters, Tallulah found herself living at Moore’s house as she recovered. She then entered a facility by her choice and has continued to build herself back up.

She also dealt with an eating disorder, which she spoke about in an Instagram post over the summer.

Willis and Moore were married from 1987 until 2000. The two shared three children while Willis has two other daughters with Hemming.

Moore went on to marry Ashton Kutcher five years after their divorce. That marriage lasted until 2013. Their relationship was put under a microscope after Moore published her memoir which recounts Kutcher’s infidelity among other lowpoints in the two’s marriage.