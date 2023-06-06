Talk Show Host Marries Longtime Partner in Beautiful Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for one talk show host! Hamish Macdonald, who hosts The Project in Australia, married longtime partner, Jacob Fitzroy, News.com.au reports. His co-workers were quick to celebrate the nuptials, gushing about how handsome the two grooms look, and were definitely close to tears. The couple made their first red carpet appearance together in 2019 at the GQ Gentlemen's Ball in Melbourne, and they looked as in love as ever.

From the looks of the photos, it was an absolutely gorgeous wedding, and it was a day to remember. Of course, not everyone could be there to celebrate on the big day, as one of the hosts was jokingly upset that he didn't get an invite. His colleagues were quick to point out that he was working, however, and the jokes probably helped with the tears that were very likely flowing in the studio.

Hamish Macdonald has been a correspondent on Australia's Network 10 since 2010 but on and off over the years. He's served as host on the current affairs, and talk show television panel program The Project since 2010 on Fridays, hosting The Sunday Project as well. It's clear that his coworkers are as excited and emotional as ever over his wedding, and it's pretty sweet to see them celebrating it on the air. It only shows how close they all are, and when he returns, it is going to be a sight to see.

Not too much is known about the ceremony, but it looks like it was a beautiful day for a wedding, with Macdonald and Fitzroy surrounded by friends and family, even if some people couldn't make it. Australia is one of the most LGBT-accepting countries in the world and officially legalized same-sex marriage in late 2017. The couple definitely took advantage of the law with their beautiful wedding, and Macdonald's coworkers are definitely not the only ones as happy as can be with them tying the knot.

Since Hamish Macdonald deactivated his social media a few years ago, viewers may not be able to see any photos of the newlyweds post-wedding. However, there are possibilities that the broadcaster will bring some photos in every once in a while to work and show them off. In the meantime, though, fans can just keep looking at the gorgeous photos from their wedding and hope and pray to have a wedding as magical as that one.