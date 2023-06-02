Beanie Feldstein Marries Bonnie-Chance Roberts in Camp-Themed Wedding

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts are married! The Booksmart actress, 29, tied the knot with her longtime love in a summer camp-themed wedding in Hudson Valley on May 20, sharing photos of the whimsical nuptials on Instagram Thursday.

The couple captioned the post, "and together they touched the sky..." before thanking everyone involved in "giving us the wedding of our dreams." In another post, the two shared photos from their ceremony and reception, which they sweetly captioned, "as every fairy tale comes real..." Celebrating the couple's next chapter of life with them were A-Listers including Ben Platt, Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo and Kaitlyn Dever.

Feldstein and her new wife detailed the intimate nuptials in a feature for Vogue, revealing they decided to tie the knot at Cedar Lakes Estate, as it's their "happy place together." The Funny Girl alum continued, "I grew up going to summer camp for 10 years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family. Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming."

The couple, who first met in 2018 during pre-production for the movie How to Build a Girl, both wore Gucci for their wedding. Feldstein said of her vintage-inspired gown, "It almost feels like they took a dress from a hundred years ago and restored it, and also remarkably modern and fresh. It is modest yet sexy." Roberts wore a bridal suit from the same designer that left the Lady Bird star all choked up. "I knew how many people she was going to inspire with this outfit," she said. "There are so few representations of brides wearing suits at their weddings, let alone something so special, so out of the box, so Gucci!"

Adding a special touch to the big day was Platt's serenade for the couple as Roberts and Feldstein took to the floor for their first dance. "We just kept mouthing 'I love you' to him while he was singing," Feldstein said. "It was such a special moment. And then we truly danced the night away in the barn – and then even more at the after-party in the treehouse."