'Walker: Independence' Star Weds as Show Searches for New Home

As Walker: Independence continues searching for a new home following its CW cancellation, star Matt Barr previously did some celebrating as he got married in a three-day wedding in Mexico. According to People, the actor wed Kylie Duff at the Rosewood Mayakoba in Mexico, where the pair first met in 2020 during the pandemic. They initially met through mutual friends when he recorded a video for her birthday. They met six weeks later, and the rest is history.

Barr proposed to Duff in November 2021 on the northeastern coast of Zanzibar and finally got married in April. The festivities started with welcome drinks and Mayan fire dancers, while the rehearsal dinner was at the Rosewood Le Cieba garden under the stars, with a tequila bar and local musicians. The actual ceremony was officiated by Barr's younger brother, and the reception had the 11-piece Alton Stout band playing during cocktail hour before the dancing commenced, and it all sounds like it was a fairytale.

From the looks of the photos and just hearing everything about the wedding, it was as magical as ever. Weddings are definitely stressful, especially when it comes to outdoor weddings. You never really know how it will go with the weather until the day of, and it seems like everything went off without a hitch for Matt Bar and his wife. Surrounded by friends and family at the beach where they met, the wedding was definitely one for the books.

Meanwhile, even though Matt Barr is happy and married, there is one thing he likely isn't happy about, and that's the cancellation of Walker: Independence. Although the Walker spinoff got the axe, as did most shows on The CW aside from All American and Walker, for now, the prequel is looking for a new home, but there have been no updates sin a few weeks. It's possible that due to the writers' strike, any and all plans to shop the series around have been put on hold, so it might be a while until fans get a confirmation that either something is in the works or that Windy is officially done.

Hopefully, there is news about Walker: Independence soon, but at least Matt Barr can still celebrate something, and he has something to look forward to still if the series is done forever. In the meantime, though, the first season is available to stream on the newly-rebranded Max, so fans will just have to keep watching to show that they still want it.