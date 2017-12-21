Sylvester Stallone Reportedly Under Investigation for Sexual Misconduct

Sylvester Stallone is under criminal investigation for an alleged sexual assault that happened nearly three decades ago, The Blast reports.

A 50-year-old actress filed a report in mid-November claiming that Stallone assaulted her in 1990 at his office, the Santa Monica Police Department told the outlet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police are now gathering evidence to determine whether they can move forward with charges. They reportedly said it will be difficult to find evidence since the alleged crime happened decades ago, but they are “going to try their best.” The case will be investigated, then presented to the District Attorney who will consider appropriate charges.

Sources close to the actor said he was engaged in a romantic relationship with the actress; he reportedly brought her to Israel in 1987 while he was filming Rambo III. Stallone ended the relationship after he discovered that the woman had an estranged husband who disapproved of their relationship, insiders said. He also believed the man may have been connected to an incident in which someone tossed a molotov cocktail in Stallone’s backyard.

Police also told The Blast that should their investigation conclude that the allegations of sexual assault are false, Stallone will be considered a victim in the case.

The Rocky star’s attorney has also warned that if the woman’s allegations prove to be untrue, his client will demand that she be prosecuted for filing a false report. Until the investigation is complete, Stallone cannot pursue criminal action against his accuser, but he could file a civil claim against her.

The anonymous actress’ claims are the latest — but not the only — accusations of sexual misconduct at the hands of Stallone.

Last month, a police report published by the Daily Mail revealed that an unnamed teen girl claimed she was “intimidated” into having a threesome with Stallone and his former bodyguard Mike De Luca in Las Vegas in July 1986.

She said Stallone threatened her after the encounter and said that because he and De Luca were both married, they would “beat her head in” if she told anyone what happened.

The accuser later dropped her claims and no charges were presented to Stallone or his late bodyguard.

In 2001, an exotic dancer claimed the actor “forcibly pinned” her against a wall and “attempted to forcibly have sexual intercourse” with her. The woman’s claims were painted by Stallone’s attorney as an extortion attempt motivated by jealously.

Stallone was also accused by his late half-sister Toni-Ann Filiti of years of sexual abuse, but her allegations were met with counter claims that she was a drug addict looking to extort her famous brother, blackmailing him with false allegations. The matter was reportedly settled with a $2 million payoff, plus $16,666.66 per month throughout her lifetime and a $50,000 annual trust for psychiatric and medical expenses.

“Unfortunately, celebrities, politicians and athletes frequently find themselves the targets of blackmail efforts by family members and associates who fabricate claims in order to extort payments from them,” Stallone’s representatives said after allegations against him were made public.