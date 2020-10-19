Suzanne Somers Shoots Down Rumor Her Spinal Injury Occurred During Sex

✖

Suzanne Somers makes no secrets about her sex life at her advanced age. The 74-year-old actress keeps her youthful spirit alive with her 83-year-old husband by having sex twice a day. It happens with such regularity that many feared her recent spine injury resulted from her adventurous personal life.

As it turns out, this is not the case. Somers talked to Page Six recently and explained that she requires spinal surgery to repair her injury, adding that the procedure left her in a "dog collar" according to the outlet. "What a way to celebrate my 74th birthday — sometimes life gives you the middle finger," Somers said.

The injury results from a tumble down the stairs and not an injury during the heat of passion. While at her Palm Springs, California home, Somers fell and needed treatment. She is also still recovering from a broken hip she suffered in 2019, making her injury even more shocking.

"Alan and I had a terrible fall… I was waiting at the top of the stairs — that's what happens when you are so in love with each other — I was waiting at the top of the stairs for Alan, the love of my life, and I've got a crutch, and he grabs my hand and missteps and he goes down," Somers told the outelt. "Because we're holding hands, that's the problem with being in love with each other, I go on top of him."

Somers continued, adding in a few injections of humor along the way by noting she has "had more fun being on top of him" in the past. "I have a whole lot of hardware in me … it's going to be a whole lot of fun going through airports," she said. "I have a dog collar … my new theme song is, 'How Much Is That Doggie In The Window. I can't turn my head… I have to keep it straight ahead. No joke."

The Step-by-Step actress also noted that this party is the first time she'll appear in public with her neck brace. It is also her first tequila since the accident and hospital visit. Somers also is still reportedly having sex.

"It sounds kitsch, but I woke up yesterday morning thinking, 'What is he doing?' He never misses an opportunity," Somers said of husband Alan Hamel and his care during her recovery. "I had fun. I must thank him 50 times a day. When someone is this selfless and this tender … If he wants sex two, three, ten times-a-day."