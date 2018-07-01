See Susan Sarandon’s First Tweets Following Arrest

Susan Sarandon sent out a handful of tweets Friday, her first since she was arrested at a protest against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies on Thursday.

First, Sarandon responded to a Twitter user who wondered why she was “worrying about illegals” instead of American homeless children.

“I can do both. In fact two of my favorite [organizations] working tirelessly with the unhoused in NYC are [The Bowery Mission] & [HolyApostlesNYC],” the actress, 71, wrote. She also included links to both organizations.

I can do both. In fact two of my favorite orgs working tirelessly with the unhoused in NYC are @BoweryMission & @HolyApostlesNYC. You can learn more about them by clicking Here: https://t.co/8mLSrFzX7d And here: https://t.co/UrVSVjhyfD ✌🏻 https://t.co/tRJuFvav2q — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) June 29, 2018

She then responded to another user, whose account is now deleted, asking the user if they learned about Bottomless Closet, an organization that helps disadvantaged women in New York City.

Did u get a chance to look at the info about @BttmlessClstNYC in the Tweet u replied to? They do so much to get disadvantaged women back on their feet by preparing them for job interviews as well as providing clothing & ongoing support once they get a job. They could use ur help. https://t.co/nocHhjzVTw — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) June 29, 2018

“Did u get a chance to look at the info about [Bottomless Closet NYC] in the Tweet [you] replied to? They do so much to get disadvantaged women back on their feet by preparing them for job interviews as well as providing clothing & ongoing support once they get a job. They could use ur help,” Sarandon wrote.

Another user asked Sarandon if getting arrested was worth it. “It was worth it. There’s also more protests nationwide tomorrow,” she wrote, ahead of Saturday’s Families Belong Together rallies. She included a link to the Families Belong Together site.

It was worth it. There’s also more protests nationwide tomorrow. Find one near you by clicking here: https://t.co/3NGFQtJIqb Glad you like Thelma & Louise. ✌🏻 https://t.co/99c29Kvyga — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) June 29, 2018

On Thursday, Sarandon was arrested at a protest organized by the Women’s March and the Center for Popular Democracy. She was among more than 600 women who protested at the Senate Hart Building in Washington, D.C., sitting around Alexander Calder’s “Mountains and Clouds” sculpture. According to Women’s March organizers, many of them wore foil blankets, similar to the ones given to immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the Associated Press, Capital Police arrested 575 people, who were charged with unlawfully demonstrating. They were all released after being processed.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington) was among those arrested.

“We’re here to fight for our families to be free, to fight for the ability of our kids to be with their parents — not in cages, not in prison, but able to live their lives free, safe and secure,” she said.

Senators Jeff Merkley, Kirsten Gillibrand and Ed Markey, all Democrats, also met with the protesters.

“Powerful, beautiful action with hundreds of women saying we demand the reunification of families separated by immoral ICE policy. This is what Democracy looks like,” Sarandon tweeted during the protest.

The Thursday protest, as well as Saturday’s Families Belong Together rallies, followed outrage over the Trump Administration’s “zero tolerance” policy. In April, the administration began prosecuting all migrants accused of illegally entering the U.S. and separated children who could not be criminally prosecuted from families. Earlier this month, Trump stopped the policy with an executive order, but about 2,000 children have still not been reunited with their families.

