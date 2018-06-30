Susan Sarandon Arrested at Protest

Activist-actress Susan Saradon has revealed that she was recently arrested while participating in a political protest.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday, June 28, while the 71-year-old was involved in a protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The protest was organized by the Women’s March and the Center for Popular Democracy, according to PEOPLE, and Sarandon was only one of hundreds of women who showed up to voice their frustration over immigrant families being separated when they cross the U.S. border.

Interestingly, the Women’s March organizers tweeted a photo of the protest from their official Twitter account, explaining that “630 women in foil blankets are being arrested in Hart Office building now as they chant ‘Abolish ICE’ and demand an end to family detention.”

630 women in foil blankets are being arrested in Hart Office building now as they chant “Abolish ICE” and demand an end to family detention. #WOMENDISOBEY pic.twitter.com/k3J1lmqIPA — Women’s March (@womensmarch) June 28, 2018

In a subsequent post, Sarandon spoke about the “powerful, beautiful action with hundreds of women saying we demand the reunification of families separated by immoral ICE policy,” adding, “This is what Democracy looks like.”

Powerful, beautiful action with hundreds of women saying we demand the reunification of families separated by immoral ICE policy. This is what Democracy looks like. #WomenDisobey https://t.co/NDHDISPTPD pic.twitter.com/szBOJ43D6y — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) June 28, 2018

A number of Sarandon’s fans have shared messages of support with her, with one commended her for doing a “great job.”

“Thank you, from someone that’s not able to go in the streets and fight for what’s right,” the supportive went on to say. “I certainly would if I could.”

Thank you for your work today, as well as the 500 other women who took the time out to express their first amendment rights, and got arrested for it. — Ed Oswald (@edoswald) June 29, 2018

Sarandon is well known for her opposition to Trump and his administration, but she previously told PEOPLE that she is “optimistic” about where things could go in the future.

“I’m actually optimistic because I think we’re seeing an amazing revolution happening,” she told the outlet. “Not by the people that claim to be political but by Americans, and I have great faith in America. You’re seeing more people running that have never run.”

“If you’re acting and you’re paying attention — you have to constantly be calling your representatives,” Sarandon then added. “And ultimately it could make a difference.”