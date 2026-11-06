‘Kate & Allie’ Star Susan Saint James’ Cause of Death Revealed



Late last month, news spread that actress Susan Saint James, who starred in the sitcom Kate & Allie, passed away at the age of 80.

Per PEOPLE, the actresses’ death was the result of pancreatic cancer.

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Saint James’ family released a statement to PEOPLE after her death, which noted that she was “generous with her time and energy, which she valued more than money, and instinctively drawn to whoever needed lifting up.”

The statement later added that Saint James, who was born Susan Jane Miller before changing her name, “taught her children to pause, be kind and look out for other people.” Saint James’ family also noted that to the actress, “every person she met became the most important person in the room.”

Her acting career included eight Emmy nominations and one win – a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Her award was given for her performance in the role of Peggy Maxwell in The Name of the Game.

Within her decades-long career, she may have been most well-known for playing Kate McArdle in CBS’ hit sitcom, Kate & Allie. She was part of the series, which aired more than 100 episodes, from 1984 – 1989. In both 1984 and 1985 she was nominated for an Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Other work included being cast as Sally McMillian in NBC’s McMillian & Wife in the early-to-mid-1970’s, which earned Saint James another trio of Emmy nominations. Appearances on Suits, and Law & Order: SVU were among the additional shows she was cast in.

Saint James also appeared on the big screen, holding roles in films across three decades. Among those were Outlaw Blues and Don’t Cry, It’s Only Thunder. She was recognized for the work throughout her career with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2008.