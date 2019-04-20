Suri Cruise and Friends Carried Super Expensive Handbags During 13th Birthday Outing

Suri Cruise and her friends showed off their expensive taste in handbags during her 13th birthday soiree.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise‘s daughter celebrated her 13th birthday with a dinner at Sant Ambroeus restaurant in SoHo in New York City on Thursday.

Suri and her young friends were spotted wearing matching floral dresses with French-braided hair and pink sneakers, with their accessories also catching the eyes of onlookers.

According to Page Six, the birthday girl and one of her friends carried beaded handbags by Susan Alexandra, whose colorful designs have made a splash among fashion experts and influencers. Suri was photographed with a blue design adorned with strawberries.

Her close friend showed off the same style in purple with miniature clementines. The bags are reportedly priced at $385.

The third pal carried a baby pink Mark Cross purse that the outlet writes was originally created for Grace Kelly’s character in Rear Window, and reportedly costs $2,295.

The special occasion marks Suri’s first outing as a public figure, despite her mother being close by to celebrate the special day. Suri has also been taking an interest in important causes around the globe along with Holmes.

“I do a lot to put perspective on life,” Holmes told TODAY in a 2018 interview. “We help out the homeless. We do small acts of kindness. Again, it’s a daily thing. I don’t over-gift. I don’t inundate my child with a lot of things. We’re trying to raise good humans and some days we’re better at it than others. You don’t always get treats.”

Holmes previously opened up about raising her daughter in 2017, saying the little girl is the most important part of her life.

“My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” she told Town & Country. “It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

At the time, Holmes added there’s a part of her that is sad to see her child grow up so fast.

“Every day, kids get a little further away from you,” she said. “That’s a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it’s heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they’re these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they’re going to go. And that’s going to be very, very sad for me.”