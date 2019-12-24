‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki Sports Cowboy Hat in First Photo Following Arrest

Jared Padalecki is in good spirits in his first Instagram post since his arrest. The Supernatural star returned to Instagram for the first time since he was taken into custody and shared with two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication outside an Austin, Texas, club in late October.

The actor rocked a cowboy hat in a shirtless selfie posted on Dec. 24 where he shared a sweet holiday message to his followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sending greetings and love from The Great State Of Texas!!! Y’all be safe out there and have a happy and safe holiday season now, ya here(sic)? #happyholidays” Padalecki wrote in the caption of the Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Padalecki (@jaredpadalecki) on Dec 24, 2019 at 11:29am PST

Fans took to the comments section of the post to wish Padalecki happy holidays and compliment him following the difficult chapter.

“merry christmas and happy holidays!! i hope you and your family are having a good time [red heart emoji],” one fan wrote.

“you know you live in the south when on christmas eve you’re chillin in the pool[crying laughing emoji] same here bud. it’s like 65° and it’s CHRISTMAS EVE,” another user commented, referencing the weather in the Southern state.

“FINALLY YOU POSTED!” Another user noted, following Padalecki’s 10-week absence from the social media platform.

The actor was arrested in Oct. 28 after he allegedly hit two employees at Stereotype. He reportedly appeared intoxicated when police arrived just after 2 a.m. One of the other employees told police the actor was the “antagonist” of the fight.

He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with injury and was held on $15,000 bond.

He broke his silence on Twitter in Nov. 3 when he thanked his fans for their support, and apologized for missing a convention appearance at the time due to legal issues.

“I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon,” Padalecki wrote, adding a heart emoji.

The actor is in the middle of the 15th and final season of Supernatural. He is also set to jump into a new series at the end of the popular The WB/The CW show, a reboot of Chuck Norris’ Walker, Texas Ranger reboot.

Padalecki will play the title role of Cordell Walker, who returns home to Austin after two years of undercover work. The widower also has to reconnect with his children while working with a new female partner.