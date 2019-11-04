‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki Breaks Silence Following Assault and Arrest

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki broke his silence following his arrest on Oct. 27 for assault outside Stereotype, the club he owns in downtown Austin, Texas. The actor thanked his fans for their support, and apologized for missing a convention appearance due to his legal issues. Padalecki’s arrest has not affected production on Supernatural‘s final season.

“I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon,” Padalecki wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Padalecki was scheduled to appear at the Supernatural convention in Washington, D.C. Sunday, but missed it. His co-star, Jensen Ackles, briefly mentioned Padalecki’s situation, reports TVLine.

“He had a bad weekend last weekend,” Ackles told the crowd. “He’s dealing with what he has to deal with.”

Ackles confirmed Padalecki was back at work after a “couple days off.”

Padalecki was arrested in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 28 after he allegedly hit two employees at Stereotype. According to the arrest affidavit, Padalecki appeared intoxicated when police arrived just after 2 a.m. One of the other employees told police the actor was the “antagonist” of the fight.

Padalecki was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with injury. He was held on $15,000 bond and later released from custody.

The 37-year-old actor’s tweet was the first time he spoke since the arrest. His wife, actress and lifestyle blogger Genevieve Cortese, did post a photo of herself and their children dressed up for Halloween. Padalecki was not in the photo, likely because he was already back in Vancouver to continue filming Supernatural. The couple live in Austin.

Supernatural is in the middle of its 15th and final season. Padalecki and Ackles have been on the series since the beginning, starring as brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, who hunt down supernatural beings. The series started in 2005 on The WB, which merged with UPN to create The CW the following year.

After filming Supernatural wraps, Padalecki will move on to star in The CW’s reboot of Chuck Norris’ Walker, Texas Ranger. Padalecki will play the title role of Cordell Walker, who returns home to Austin after two years of undercover work. The widower also has to reconnect with his children while working with a new female partner. The series is expected to be filmed much closer to home for Padalecki.

New episodes of Supernatural air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

