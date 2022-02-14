Super Bowl Commercials: Watch Ads From Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, Kevin Hart and More

The Super Bowl 2022 is just getting started, but some of the most anticipated ads of the year are already available to those interested. Brands shelled out a fortune for commercials during the big game, and they are hoping to get the most of those investments by sharing them on social media and airing them early.

Super Bowl commercials this year include some serious star power, with A-listers grinning through 30 to 90-second promos for web services, tech gadgets and cars. According to a report by AdAge, NBC charged between $6.5 million and $7 million for 30 seconds of air time this year, not to mention what companies paid to get talent like Dolly Parton on board. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to an advertising expert who felt that this year’s ads are lighter and more comedic than the last few years’ somber commercials.

That may be good news, although comedy is never universal, and some of these commercials will undoubtedly flop for some viewers. Here’s a look at some of the biggest 2022 Super Bowl commercials that were released ahead of the game.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Real-life married couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost co-starred in a fast-paced commercial for Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant that did not land for everyone. Many found it strange that they would joke about Alexa eavesdropping on them when that is a very real concern for many users.

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen

https://youtu.be/Ylw1kiFjDfE

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen’s commercial for Lay’s potato chips was practically a limited series, with teasers being released for days ahead of the game itself. Still, seeing these two reunited on screen for the first time in years brought a smile to some fans’ faces.

Kevin Hart

https://youtu.be/-scnlFAuAQM

Hart demonstrated Sam’s Club’s VIP membership benefits in a self-deprecating commercial.

Lindsay Lohan, Danny Trejo, Dennis Rodman and William Shatner

https://youtu.be/SnoVFlMMdK8

Planet Fitness pulled out all the stops with at least four household names in its Super Bowl commercial. It also helped put a positive spin on Lindsay Lohan’s recent absence from the tabloid headlines.

Zendaya

https://youtu.be/oDBxO2EzwyI

Web design company Squarespace put the competition to shame by booking one of the undisputed biggest stars of the year in its new commercial. It didn’t look like a simple shoot for the actress either – she had a lot of costume changes and big set pieces to juggle just to demonstrate Squarespace’s full capabilities.

Ryan Reynolds

As usual, Ryan Reynolds brought his self-aware sarcasm to this year’s advertisements, once again in service of Mint Mobile. If all this year’s stars, Reynolds probably had the easiest shoot.

Michael Myers

https://youtu.be/uEuEBT0TWQE

Finally, Michael Myers gave fans the Austin Powers revival they’ve been dying for, but probably not how they expected to get it. He teamed up with Rob Lowe and Seth Green for good measure.