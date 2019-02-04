Amber Tamblyn’s Controversial Super Bowl Halftime Comments Get Twitter Fired Up

Actress Amber Tamblyn shared some controversial comments on the Super Bowl halftime show, and it has Twitter fired up.

Taking to the the social media site, the former Joan of Arcadia star wrote, “Hi there while you’re enjoying this mediocre Maroon 5 halftime please remember a football legend was blacklisted from this entire sport for merely putting his knee on the ground in protest of black people being murdered. Enjoy your pop music!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tamblyn was referring to the fact that former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick was fired from and “blacklisted” from the NFL over his kneeling protest that he has stated was meant to bring awareness to police brutality. NFL officials have denied that this is why he was fired.

Hi there while you’re enjoying this mediocre Maroon 5 halftime please remember a football legend was blacklisted from this entire sport for merely putting his knee on the ground in protest of black people being murdered. Enjoy your pop music! — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) February 4, 2019

Tamblyn’s comments have caused quite a stir, with fellow actor Chris L. McKenna arguing, “I’m all for the kneeling but calling Kaepernick a legend is legit ridiculous. He wasn’t even good enough to play for his team before he knelt. You must adjust this.”

“He is a legend now, yes. I’m not just talking about his record as an athlete. I’m considering the entire man,” Tamblyn replied.

He is a legend now, yes. I’m not just talking about his record as an athlete. I’m considering the entire man. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) February 4, 2019

“A football legend?!? Pretty sure that’s the funniest joke you’ll ever tell in your entire life!” another Twitter user responded.

“Let’s worry about Soldiers who make real sacrifices not an athlete who still gets paid millions by Nike to NOT play a game,” someone else commented.

One can enjoy the music and the performance and still stand for the injustices and stand up for the right things. — Priya Ramani (@pramani21) February 4, 2019

Tamblyn’s comment are not all that surprising, however, considering that this year’s Super Bowl halftime show has been steeped in controversy itself, ever since both singer Rihanna and rapper Cardi B refused to appear on it as a show of solidarity with Kaepernick.

“You have to sacrifice that,” Cardi B recently told USA Today of her decision. “I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform. But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.”