Suki Waterhouse Reveals True Thoughts About Former Relationship With A-List Actor

More than a decade after she and Bradley Cooper ended their relationship, Suki Waterhouse makes a rare comment about her time with the A-list actor.

During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Waterhouse opened up about her relationship with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

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“It’s quite hard to make something work where you’re both doing these kinds of jobs,” she explained. “When you don’t live in one place, and you’re traveling a lot”

The actress then called the relationship a “beautiful thing.”

“It’s a thing that I go, I can’t believe that I have this in my life,” she pointed out. “And I can’t believe that I’m so happy.”

The couple was first romantically linked in 2018, just three years after Waterhouse and Cooper ended their relationship. They welcomed daughter in March 2024.

Waterhouse admitted that her connection with the Twilight alum “surprised” her because her former relationship didn’t last.

“Before, I had only ever gone out with someone for two years, and if it was two years, it would have been a disaster at the end,” she admitted, referring to Cooper.

Waterhouse previously discussed her very public relationship with Cooper during a 2024 interview with British Vogue.

“When something very public happens to you, and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorienting,” she shared at the time. “It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life.”

Waterhouse further admitted that the love she experienced in her 20s, which was when she and Cooper dated, was “only ever a fetishization.”

“When you get into your 30s you’re almost instantly afforded a little bit more respect,” she noted. “It’s kind of delightful and shocking at the time.”