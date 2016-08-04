'Suicide Squad' Actor Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Extortionist

✖

The Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman revealed he filed a restraining order against a woman who was allegedly physically threatening him and his family, and attempting to extort thousands of dollars from the star. Kinnaman said he had a brief romantic relationship with the woman, a Swedish model named Gabriella Magnusson, in late 2018, but after they broke up, she threatened to release false information about him, including a claim that he forced her to have sex against her will. Kinnaman was granted the restraining order, according to PEOPLE.

Kinnaman revealed in an Instagram statement Friday that he filed a restraining order against Magnusson, who also goes by the name Bella Davis, because she has "been threatening to physically harm me and my family and loved ones, and attempting to extort money and other things of value from me." After their romantic relationship ended, Magnusson "resorted to threatening to publicize false information about me — including that I had sex with her against her will — unless I capitulated to her demands," Kinnaman claims.

According to his court filing, obtained by PEOPLE, the demands included "money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more." He wrote that the two had consensual sex in New York in November 2018 and again in December 2018, but they did not spend the night together because he had to get up early for work the next day. She allegedly texted him that she was "bothered" that he didn't stay the night or check with her "to make sure she made it home safely."

Magnusson asked to meet up with Kinnaman in 2019 and 2020 and sent "sexually explicit content, but I was in a relationship at this point, so I did not respond," the actor claims. However, she continued to contact him, sending him messages that "became more antagonistic, threatening, and frightening over time." They eventually had a phone conversation on July 25, 2021, with Magnusson knowing she was being recorded. She "more than once acknowledged that the sex was consensual" during the call, but she still threatened to tell media outlets that it was "against her will" if he didn't meet her demands.

"At one point, she stated, 'Do you know how much money I would get and how famous I would be if I went to the press?'" Kinnaman wrote. "She also made threats of physical violence against me and my family by herself and others, including her brother, a convicted felon, who pointed a rifle at my manager." Magnusson's threats of violence against his family and loved ones "become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order," he wrote. At the end of Kinnaman's statement, he stressed that he stands "by all victims of sexual assault." He reiterated that he had consensual sex with Magnusson, adding, "And now it is an attempt to extort. More importantly — this is a threat to the safety of my family and loved ones, which will always be my top priority."

Kinneman was married to Cleo Wattenstrom from 2015 to 2018 and got engaged to model Kelly Gale in January. He stars as Rick Flag in The Suicide Squad, now in theaters. He is one of the few actors reprising their roles from the 2016 Suicide Squad, alongside Jai Courtney and Viola Davis.