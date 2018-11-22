Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Rushes Back to US to Receive Medical Treatment After Suffering Seizure

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler reportedly suffered a seizure after a show in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Monday night, the Boston Globe reports.

While he says he’s not experiencing a “life threatening condition,” the 69-year-old rock star’s health is enough of a concern to abruptly cancel the band’s remaining South American tour dates and rush back to the United States.

It is unclear what caused Tyler’s seizure or if he received a diagnosis upon his return to the U.S.

In a statement from Tyler’s Twitter and Instagram accounts, the band announced that it was canceling its last four tour dates in South America. “Unfortunately, due to unexpected medical issues, lead singer, Steven Tyler, is seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time,” the statement read.

A personal note from Tyler at the bottom of the statement apologized and urged fans not to worry about his health.

“I’m very sorry and feel like I’ve let you down,” he wrote. “I won’t be able to continue the last four shows of this tour.”

“I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances,” he continued. “I promise I’ll be back…unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows…..As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs….’ ”

“I love you all and will be back with you soon.”

Tyler’s girlfriend, Amie Preston, shared a recent photo of the two of them to Instagram on Tuesday with a heart and two praying hand emojis.