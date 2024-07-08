Steve-O Says He's Getting D-Cup Breast Implants

It's been two years since the last Jackass movie was released, but Steve-O isn't done with insane antics. The comedic stuntman has revealed that for his next trick... He's getting D-cup breast implants.

During a recent appearance on the X5 Podcast, Steve-O, 50, announced his breast augmentation plans and explained, "I came up with the idea a few years ago to get a boob job and just film a bunch of legitimately funny hidden camera pranks with me in disguise, in various disguises, and then revealing who I actually am, and just funny endurance stunts and whatever."

Steve-O went on to say, "I've been so particularly in love with that idea because the comedy, the opportunity for comedy, I believe is absolutely there, and it's like the quintessential Steve-O — that level of commitment."

While the Jackass Forever star is "confirmed" to be getting "D-cup" breast implants, he says that he'll only have them for "max two months" before having them taken out. "I spoke with the doctors," he shared, "and I said to them candidly, 'The one thing I'm really freaked out about and bummed out about and would back out of this over is if I'm just gonna be a mess afterwards.'"

"You know, it's going under the muscle, and the doctors are completely unfazed, like, 'Two months, it comes out, absolutely no issue,'" Steve-O added. At this time, he has not shared exactly when he will undergo surgery.