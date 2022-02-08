Robert Irwin Almost Attacked by 12-Foot Crocodile on Camera

Steve Irwin’s son Robert Irwin has followed his father’s footsteps into the world of zoology, where the danger is very real. In a new video clip he shared on his Instagram page, 18-year-old Irwin was nearly bitten by an aggressive crocodile. The clip was taken from the season finale of the family reality show Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

The three-minute clip started with Irwin trying to feed the infamous crocodile Casper, housed in the Australia Zoo. The animal reportedly weighs almost 800 pounds and is a rare white crocodile. Robert called him the “wildest crocodile in the zoo,” and noted that he had just been moved to a new habitat where he was not necessarily comfortable yet. Irwin volunteered to help test Casper’s comfort level in the hopes of seeing if he is ready to show off to guests.

The video showed Irwin looking alert and on edge as he circled the water where Casper was swimming and tried to lure him out with a hunk of meat. When he threw the food down, however, Casper slid right over it and kept coming at Irwin, who yelled, “Bail, bail, bail!” to the other zookeepers in the area.

Of course, Irwin is fine since he was able to post this clip in the end, but he left out the conclusion to drive viewers towards the reality show itself. Crikey! It’s the Irwins Season 4 has just six episodes, and the finale aired on Animal Planet on Saturday, Feb. 5. The show can be streamed with a subscription to Discovery+ or FuboTV, and it is also available in digital stores for rental or purchase.

In his Instagram caption, Irwin called this “one of the most intense croc feeds I’ve done! We prioritize natural behavior with our crocs. By getting in their enclosures with them, and letting them put on those huge strikes from the water’s edge, they get to use all of their predatory instincts and they just love it! Plus we can educate everyone about their conservation.”

“But safety for us is also crucial and you definitely have to know when to call it. And with such a powerful and quick croc like Casper we had no choice but to bail!” Irwin concluded. He got some fearful comments from fans, and many noted his mention of his father in the middle of the video. Apparently, Casper was originally captured by the late Steve Irwin.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins has a total of 49 episodes where fans can catch up with the Irwin family and their ongoing work for wildlife conservation. There are 4 seasons and 5 specials streaming now on Discovery+. There’s no word yet on whether the show will be back for another season.