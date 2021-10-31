Robert Irwin Uses His Crocodile Connections for ‘Loki’ Costume This Halloween

Robert Irwin, the 17-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin, used his family’s connections to reptiles to bring Alligator Loki to life. Irwin dressed as Loki himself, sharing a caption that referenced the events of the Disney+ series featuring Tom Hiddleston’s character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was not the only photo Irwin posted recently that had fans talking, as he also shared pictures with his niece, Grace.

“Happy Halloween from a couple of variants,” Irwin wrote on Instagram. In Loki, the title character is brought to the Time Variance Authority, where Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) enlists him to help track down other Loki variants who disrupted the timestream. One of the variants is Alligator Loki, a character created for the series by Loki head writer Michael Waldron. The reason behind the character’s creation is simple. “We were talking about [how] we want to meet many different versions of Loki in this show,” Waldron told Marvel.com. “I was just like, there should be an Alligator Loki. And it’s like, well, why? Because he’s green.”

While it sounds quite ridiculous, everyone working on Loki grew to like the idea. “It’s so stupid, but it also makes total sense,” Waldron said. “You almost have to take it seriously, like maybe he is [a Loki]? Why shouldn’t there be an alligator version of Loki? For all we know, that’s an alligator universe or whatever. It’s just the sort of irreverent thing that, in this show, we play straight and make the audience take it seriously.” There was no real alligator on the set, so the actors used a stuffed animal, which was later replaced by CGI animation.

Back on Friday, Irwin posted a photo with Grace, the daughter of his sister Bindi Irwin, 23, and her husband Chandler Powell, 24. “More adventures with Grace Warrior – luckiest uncle ever,” Irwin wrote. “She’s the cutest! We love you,” Bindi replied. Grace was born on March 25, which coincidentally was Bindi and Powell’s first wedding anniversary. Grace’s middle name Warrior is a reference to Steve’s legacy as a Wildlife Warrior.

In June, Bindi announced plans to step away from social media for her mental health and to focus on Grace. The break didn’t last too long, as she returned to social media a few weeks later to celebrate Grace turning 4-months-old. Irwin, Bindi, and their mother Terri Irwin recently starred in Animal Planet’s Crikey! It’s The Irwins. The Irwins work at Australia Zoo, which is owned by Terri and located in Beerwah, Queensland.