Watch: Steve Carell Shares His Funniest Father’s Day Gift

Father’s Day is a fun day for Steve Carell. The actor spoke with Entertainment Tonight last week about what it’s like raising his two children, Elisabeth, 16, and John, 13, with wife Nancy, adding that he was excited for Father’s Day.

“Father’s Day is coming up so I’m very excited and I really — I start months in advance giving them lists of things that I want,” Carell joked. “They let me sleep in, so I usually get about 8 in the morning [on that day]. And I get breakfast in bed, which is usually pancakes and bacon.”

Carell went on to share that his kids get him a novelty mug each year and that last year’s mug was a standout.

“The one I got last year was a mug that says, ‘Coffee makes me poop,’” he said, laughing. “That was from my son and he just loved — he could not wait for me to open it.”

Carell, whose new film Despicable 3 opens June 30, also spoke a bit about how fatherhood has changed him.

“It didn’t change me at all,” he joked before later admitting that fatherhood as “put a lot of things in perspective.”