Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Widow Allison Holker Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend

Allison Holker just made her relationship with boyfriend Adam Edmunds Instagram official. The professional dancer, 36, took to social media on Thursday, Nov. 14, to share a photo with her tech CEO beau two days after they attended a taping of Dancing With the Stars together.

Holker’s trip to the ballroom came as the ABC dance competition dedicated one performance to an iconic routine previously performed by Holker and her celebrity partner Riker Lynch in 2015.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Being back in the [Dancing With the Stars] ballroom was absolutely magic! I have missed that energy,” Holker wrote in her Instagram caption. “I’m so grateful to have been there with so much love and support and a huge thank you to [Jenna Johnson] for the honor of recreating mine and [Riker Lynch’s] contemporary routine.”

She continued, “Also showing [Adam Edmunds] my world was perfect thank you for being at my side and being my anchor. I couldn’t be more happy and excited for this next chapter.”

Holker’s big Instagram debut of Edmunds comes almost two years after the death of her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The two So You Think You Can Dance alum were parents to three children – daughters Weslie, 16, and Zaia, 5, and son Maddox, 8.

Zaia Boss, Allison Holker, Weslie Fowler, Maddox Laurel Boss, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss attend Illumination and Universal Pictures’ “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Holker first subtly announced that she was in a new relationship back in August 2024, posing for photos with Edmunds at a New York Fashion Week show the following month. Now having made his official debut on Holker’s Instagram page, Edmunds joked under his girlfriend’s DWTS post, “So we should probably just get this out of the way now…I totally can’t dance! sorry everyone!”

Holker’s friends and fans were quick to congratulate her in the comment section. Comedian Loni Love wrote, “Can’t wait to meet Mr !! Want nothing but peace and happiness for you Sis…” as one of Holker’s added, “I have never been so happy for a stranger. Thank you for sharing your heart and story with us. You’re a true inspiration.” A third commented, “I’m happy that she is happy and found love, again! Most people only get ONE opportunity [at] true love.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.