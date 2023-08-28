Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Allison Holker Shares First Dance Video Since His Death

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' widow Allison Holker has shared her first dance video since his death. Over on Instagram, Holker posted a clip that shows herself and actress friend Brittany Russell dropping some incredible dance moves. The pair throw down a solid route to a Missy Elliott song, ending in a twerk.

"Truly felt so good to dance again," Holker wrote in the post's caption. "I was overwhelmed with so many emotions. I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me... even now and I am so grateful for that." She ended her message with a big "thank you" to Russell "for making it so fun and making me feel safe!"

Boss died on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the age of 40. TMZ reported that law enforcement sources told them Holker showed up at an LAPD precinct and was very concerned that something was wrong. She told officers that Boss had left their house without any warning. His disappearance was worrisome, she said, as he did not take his car and was not answering his cell phone. She also stated that they had not had any kind of argument or altercation.

Police officers went back to the home to do a standard check but did not find anything unusual. A little while later, police and emergency personnel responded to a call at an L.A. hotel. It was here they found Boss' body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker said in a statement to PEOPLE, sharing the tragic news. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She continued, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children." In closing, Holker offered, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

According to a January report from PEOPLE, a source told the outlet that Boss was laid to rest in a private funeral service. The source did not state exactly when the memorial took place. However, the report indicated that the memorial was a small event with mostly family and close friends in attendance.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.