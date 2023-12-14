Ellen DeGeneres Remembers Stephen 'tWitch' Boss in Emotional Video on First Anniversary of His Death

Ellen DeGeneres is remembering Stephen "tWitch" Boss on the first anniversary of his death. The Ellen DeGeneres Show and So You Think You Can Dance alum was 40 when he died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022. Wednesday, DeGeneres took to Instagram to share a video reflecting on her friendship with her late co-star and colleague. DeGeneres and Boss first met in 2010, and the dancer would go on to become The Ellen DeGeneres Show's DJ from 2014 until the series ended in 2022 as well as an eventual co-executive producer on the show.

"I thought that I would share a couple of memories that I have," DeGeneres shared at the start of the video, launching into memories of how she and Boss would end every episode of her daytime show. "We would sing and dance to some song. And then we would make each other laugh somehow," she remembered. "And then we would walk off arm in arm and walk to my dressing room, which was the first one we got to and I would say, 'I love you,' and he'd say, 'Love you much.' And then he would walk off to his. And every single day, that's how we ended the show, arm in arm. I miss that."

DeGeneres also shared memories from a trip to Las Vegas in which she and Boss saw Silk Sonic perform, a "really fun" trip that ended up being one of their final ones together for their show. "That was really fun. Singing to each other and just being in Vegas together was really fun," she shared. Wrapping up her tribute, DeGeneres said, "His memory lives on. I love him so much. I miss him so much. And it's a reminder every single day that you just don't know what people are going through, because he was a happy guy, I thought, and I was really close to him. And he never shared that with me," concluding, "So, that is sad, that he didn't feel like he could find a way out and share that he was struggling. Because we all would have done anything we could to help him. I miss him every single day. But I have amazing memories of him."

Boss' wife, Allison Holker, also remembered her late husband a few days before the anniversary of his death, remembering their love on what would have marked their 10th marriage anniversary. "We honor love by finding peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from their wedding day. "On our anniversary I find myself in a space of tranquility embracing so many beautiful moments felt and experienced. With my whole heart I celebrate our love."