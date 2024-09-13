Allison Holker Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Boyfriend Adam Edmunds

Allison Holker has found love again. The So You Think You Can Dance alum recently debuted her new beau, Adam Edmunds, on a red carpet event of a New York Fashion Week event. It's the first relationship for the dancer since the suicide death of her longtime love, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The pair were married for nine years before his death in 2022, and they share two children. tWitch was the stepfather to Holker's daughter from a previous relationship. December will mark two years since tWitch's death.

Holker soft-launched her new love weeks before their red carpet debut with a photo on Instagram only showing his shadow. The relationship news comes months after Holker opened up to PEOPLE about her desire to find love again after such tragedy.

"I think I am a person that I always say the quote, 'Romanticize your life,' " she said in a June 2024 interview. "And I think, though I've gone through so much, I'm still a believer in living a big life. There's not been one moment that I haven't thought to myself, 'I still want to live a big life.'" I still would want to have love, would still want to travel the world. I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one — a potential — and my kids." She also spoke about being selective, stating: "I'm just trying to embrace [my growth] and see what my next steps are with [my] career, with [my] choices, and with dating."

tWitch's death came as a surprise to many. He'd reportedly suffered from mental health issues, and left a suicide note where he hinted to ongoing struggles. Holker says despite his mental health journey, he showed no signs of distress until that fateful day.

Edmunds is a tech CEO and entrepreneur. He also has children from a previous relationship.