Celebrities Pay Tribute to Stephen Hawking After His Death

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking passed away on March 14 at age 76, leaving a huge gap in the scientific community that could not possibly be filled.

Since his death, tributes have been pouring in for Hawking, from both his contemporaries and fans alike.

Eddie Redmayne, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Hawking in the 2014 movie The Theory of Everything, shared his thoughts in a statement to People.

“We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet,” Redmayne, 36, said. “My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family.”

Benedict Cumberbatch, who starred in the 2004 BBC television film Hawking, said that he will “miss margaritas” with Hawking.

“I was so sad to hear that Stephen has died. I send my heartfelt love and condolences to all his family and colleagues,” Cumberbatch said, via Metro. “I feel so lucky to have known such a truly great man who’s profundity was found both in his work and the communication of that work. Both in person and in books. He virtually created the publishing genre of popular science. A heroic feat to bring the wondrous complexities of the universe to all outside of specialists in this field.”

“But truly courageous when considering it was achieved by a man who lived a life trapped in his body from the age of 21 when he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease,” he continued. “His support of the sciences, art, education and the NHS and charities such as the MND foundation will also live on as will his wickedly funny sense of humor. I will miss our margaritas but will raise one to the stars to celebrate your life and the light of understanding you shone so brightly on them for the rest of us. You were and are a true inspiration for me and for millions around the world. Thank you.”

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted that Hawking’s passing ” left an intellectual vacuum in his wake.”

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it’s not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

The Big Bang Theory‘s Twitter account shared a photo of the scientist with the cast, while comedian and writer Kumail Nanjiani espoused Hawking’s celebrated book A Brief History of Time.

In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world. pic.twitter.com/9rWoYqIToy — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 14, 2018

RIP Stephen Hawking. Genuinely very sad to hear that. If you haven’t, read A Brief History of Time. It’ll make the world feel more amazing and beautiful and strange. It’ll also make you feel smart and stupid all at once. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 14, 2018

Our world has lost a shining light. Stephen Hawking defied expectation. Blessed with a brilliant mind and uncommon grace, he opened so many minds to the wonders of our universe. Courageous and unbowed by adversity, he believed deeply in the power reason. May he rest in peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 14, 2018

Just sitting here absolutely shattered about Stephen Hawking. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 14, 2018

there’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking… See you in the next ❤️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2018

It had to happen, eventually. We were lucky to have him for so long, and I was lucky to be able to work with him. A truly fabulous human being. Stephen Hawking. Funny, perverse, and, of course, brilliant. — errolmorris (@errolmorris) March 14, 2018

