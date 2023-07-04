Stephen Colbert Has Grown out His Beard Again Amid 'Late Show' Hiatus

Stephen Colbert has grown out an impressive beard in the few weeks The Late Show has been on hiatus. The comedian has only been photographed in public a few times since the WGA writers' strike brought late night TV to a halt, but he seems to be enjoying his time off camera. Colbert's face is framed in a mane of white hair that many fans seem to think is a good look for him.

Colbert has given his full support to the Writers Guild of America and his writing staff during this strike, and he has not been relaxing during this time off. In mid-June, he was spotted on the picket line in New York City alongside the writers, serving up ice cream for those marching in the heat. Colbert's face on the Ben & Jerry's Americone Dream carton was clean-shaven as usual, but the man handing out the sweets smiled through a white beard. Almost two weeks later, he wore the beard to a more official engagement as well – a festival in New Jersey where he gave a staged talk with fellow comedian Jim Gaffigan.

Stephen Colbert joined the Writers Guild of America "Bring Your Child to the Picket Line" day to serve his own Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor- WITH Jerry himself!

Photos and videos of the bearded Colbert seemed to hit social media more broadly after the North to Shore festival. His event, "An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan," was sold out according to a report by NJ.com, and found the two comedians making self-effacing jokes. He noted their shared Irish ancestry, and asked Gaffigan: "What does it signify? That we need large quantities of sunscreen or anger issues?"

Colbert and Gaffigan reportedly shared drinks and genuine conversation on the stage, with no routines or written material to get in the way. Attendees say they did touch on the WGA strike, both stating their solidarity with the writers once again. However, Colbert reportedly joked about missing the work, saying that he had been telling jokes into his hairbrush at home. The strike has no end in sight, and it may be further complicated if the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) votes to strike as well. The writers are still asking for better pay through changes to the rules for risiduals and streaming rights, as well as protections against studio interference with the creative process – for example, requiring studios to hire a minimum amount of writers for each production.

Colbert remains active on social media, but has net to debut his beard there for his followers. At the time of this writing, there's no telling when he might be back on the air.