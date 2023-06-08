Stephen Amell Speaks on Green Arrow Being Recast for Upcoming DC Movies

Stephen Amell hung up the bow and arrow three years ago when Arrow ended on The CW after eight seasons, but that hasn't meant that the Green Arrow is done. With the DCEU continuing to expand, the playboy vigilante is possibly making his big screen debut in the superhero franchise with the upcoming slate of films, "Gods and Monsters," featuring fan-favorite heroes Superman, Supergirl, Batman, and more. Via ComicBook, Amell mentioned during a Whatnot live signing event that he's looking forward to the hero getting a new life on the screen.

"I am a custodian for Oliver Queen, and [Grant Gustin] is a custodian for Barry Allen in the same way that… look, I don't think anyone's asking Tom Welling how he feels about who's going to play the new Superman," Amell shared. "Now, I get the proximity and stuff like that, but there will be another Oliver Queen. There will, and it'll be new and cool and exciting, and however much the internet hates, it is probably a direct indication as to how good it's going to be."

It's expected that there would be a new Green Arrow after Stephen Amell, considering the Arrowverse and DCEU aren't connected. That doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt that there will likely be a different actor taking up the hooded vigilante mantle, but that's just the way it is. Luckily it sounds like Amell is very excited to welcome someone else to the Oliver Queen Club, and he's sure that whoever is next will do a great job.

"You've got to remember that these people aren't picked at random," Amell expressed. "Very, very smart people think long and hard about how they're going to go about this, and I'm sure that whoever they pick, if, in fact, they do, maybe they don't care about the character, I don't know, will do an amazing job."

While it has been three years since Arrow ended, Stephen Amell did just recently appear in the final season of The Flash, making fans both very happy and emotional as they got the closure they didn't necessarily get with Arrow. Though now that the Arrowverse is officially done, it seems like the actor could also be done with that part of his life, but he is looking forward to whoever wears the hood next.

Nothing is confirmed about the Green Arrow's introduction in the DCEU, but it will surely be one to look forward to whenever that happens and whoever is cast. It will be hard to get used to a new Green Arrow, though, after Stephen Amell portrayed the vigilante for a decade. But it is time for a change, and it will be exciting to see who is next to take on the bow and arrow.