'Southern Charm' Madison LeCroy Posts 'Breakfast of Champions' Selfie Amid Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Drama

There were rumors that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called it quits on Friday, ending their engagement of two years. "The last time they had seen each other was March 1," a source told Us Weekly. "They haven’t seen each other since then. There have been issues in their relationship for a while now." An insider informed PageSix that the rumors that Rodriguez had cheated on Lopez with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy were the reason for the split. "The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up," the source claimed. "There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it."

Lopez and Rodriguez released a statement on Saturday denying a breakup. "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the couple said. In the midst of all this drama, LeCroy took to her Instagram stories at 3:58 a.m. to share a selfie of herself eating the "breakfast of champions."

LeCroy's Southern Charm costars have not been shy about sharing information about her relationship with Rodriguez. Shep Rose spoke to Us Weekly and alleged that LeCroy had to sign an NDA over the DMs that she and Rodriguez exchanged. "I know that there was, like, an NDA signed, which doesn’t seem to mean anything anymore, not worth the price of the paper they’re printed on,” Rose told US Weekly. “It’s crazy and, you know, mixed emotions about it because I think our show started as fairly normal, humble people … your average small-town, Southern people. And now it’s like, you know, DMing baseball stars and stuff and it’s all good. It’s not anybody’s fault, but it’s turned into something a little more cheesy than I would’ve liked, but that was bound to happen."

Costar Danni Baird also talked about the alleged affair on the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey. "Months before that, I had heard, like, she [LeCroy] had told me that they were Facetiming or something," Baird claimed. "And I just assumed. I never asked more about it or anything like that. So I just kind of forgot about it. It just didn't tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player."

When E! News asked about the alleged affair, a source close to Rodriguez and Lopez said "Alex doesn't know her and has never met her." LeCroy has maintained that while she and Rodriguez private messaged each other, their correspondence was "innocent" and that they didn't have a physical affair. "He contacted me. And yes, we DMed,” LeCroy said. “But other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a f—ing liar and I will stand up for that."