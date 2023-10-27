'Southern Charm' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With First Baby

Southern Charm alum Danni Baird is pregnant! The former Bravo star, 39, announced that she and Nicholas Volz were expecting their first child together Thursday while wishing her partner a happy 39th birthday. Posting a gallery of photos that included a snapshot of herself holding an ultrasound and showing off her bump, Baird shared her big news subtly in the caption.

"Wishing the happiest of birthdays to this handsome Daddy-to-be @nicholas.volz," she wrote. "I can't imagine sharing this incredible journey with anyone other than you. I love you and have a suspicion that 39 just may be your best year yet xo." Baird's Southern Charm pals were quick to congratulate her in the comments, with Cameran Eubanks writing, "You will be the BEST mama in the world!!" Chelsea Meissner added, "Awe congrats Danni! Amazing news! You're in for a real treat!" as Madison LeCroy commented, "You're going to be the best mom! so happy for you!"

Baird has kept out of the spotlight since her exit from Southern Charm in 2021, having previously appeared as a recurring friend on the first seven seasons of the reality show. Volz, who made his debut on Baird's Instagram feed Thursday, appears to be her first serious relationship since July 2017, when Baird called off her wedding to Todd Baldtree two weeks before walking down the aisle. She explained to Bravo's The Daily Dish that her temporary move to be with Baldtree in Greenville, South Carolina didn't turn out how she hoped, leading to the end of her engagement.

"I just wasn't happy. I wasn't working. We had this vision that I would be able to do all this artwork, and it was just too chaotic," she said in June 2018. The breakup had nothing to do with a "lack of character," she continued, and while she had a "massive amount of respect" for Baldtree, she knew it wouldn't work in the end.

"It was traumatizing for a couple months. But you get to a point where you can recognize somebody's strengths, and you can recognize somebody's faults, and they're not your own. And I just value the things that I love about him, and I just choose to keep that close to my heart," she said. "Obviously, it was heartbreaking. It probably did take me a good four months to start talking to him again. But we were engaged. We were about to be married. It was a big jump."