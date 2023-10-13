Sophie Turner Stirs up Priyanka Chopra Drama Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner has reportedly stirred up drama around her ex-sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, amid her divorce from Joe Jonas. According to In Touch, Turner has unfollowed Chopra — who is married to Joe's brother Nick — on Instagram, and Chopra has in turn unfollowed Turner. Interestingly, the outlet also noted that Turner still follows Joe and Nick, as well as their brother Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas, and Joe's parents, Denise and Kevin Sr.

The move comes roughly a month after it was announced that Turner and Jonas have split up, with Joe filing for divorce on Sept. 5. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the now-former couple wrote in a joint statement posted to Instagram on September 6. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children." Turner and Jonas first began dating in 2016, later getting engaged in 2017. They married in 2019 and share two children.

Since the split, things have been a bit of a roller coaster for Turner and Jonas. At one point, Turner claimed that Jonas "wrongfully retained" their two children and was keeping them from her. In response, one of Jonas' representatives spoke out, refuting the allegations and explaining, "The children were not abducted. After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother."

"Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently," the statement added. "Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views."

Ultimately, Jonas and Turner were able to come to an agreement, and after spending a few days in mediation they came to "an amicable resolution on all issues between them," per legal documents viewed by In Touch. "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the pair later said in a joint statement. "We look forward to being great coparents."