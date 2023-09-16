Sophie Turner Smooches Co-Star While On Set Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner is concentrating on her career during her divorce from Joe Jonas. Several photos obtained by PEOPLE show the English actress working as she was pictured alongside her costar Frank Dillane on the set of her upcoming ITVX series Joan. While the pair were filming a beachy scene on the Costa del Sol in Spain, Turner, 27, and Dillane, 32, were photographed splashing in the sea and beaming at one another. Additionally, they were also photographed kissing on camera.

Joan will see Turner portray a real-life figure through the story of Joan Hannington, a married housewife who became a criminal mastermind during the 1980s in London. Dillane plays Joan's husband. In addition to the series already being the subject of awards season buzz, Turner has also undergone an impressive transformation for the role of the title character. "That is going to be awards bait, that show," The CW's entertainment chief Brad Schwartz said on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast, per TVLine. "The dailies look amazing, Sophie Turner is phenomenal. ... I'm really, really excited about that one."

Turner returned to set just days after her marriage to Jonas, 34, ended in divorce on Sept. 5 following four years of marriage. The former couple wed in 2019 and share two children. Jonas' filing says that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken" according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. Jonas is allegedly taking his two daughters along on tour, the 3-year-old Willa and the 14-month-old D.J., which some reports claim is part of the reason for the split. Insiders told TMZ that Turner still likes to go out and party, while Jonas enjoys a more low-key lifestyle, leaving him with many of the household duties.

According to reports, Turner and Jonas have a valid pre-nuptial agreement, so in terms of their wealth and assets, Jonas and Turner should be able to have a fairly straightforward divorce. In addition to that, the divorce petition calls for a joint custody arrangement for the couple's children. It says: "It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility," and requests the court establish a "timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties" as well as "child support obligation of each party." During their first public comments regarding the divorce, both Turner and Jonas made a statement jointly saying that they "have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.""There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," their statement concluded.