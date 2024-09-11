Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Divorce Has Been Finalized

Joe Jonas and Sofie Turner each began dating again ahead of their divorce, which has since been finalized.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce has officially been finalized. TMZ reports that the pair have settled their arbitration and a judge has signed off on the paperwork. The outlet notes that the terms of the divorce are being kept confidential, but it was previously reported that the two were seeking to work out property agreements and a child custody plan.

Turner and Jonas first began dating in 2016, later getting engaged in 2017. They married in 2019 and share two children. Jonas filed for divorce on Sept. 5, 2023. Following their split, things became a bit of a roller coaster for the pair. At one point, Turner claimed that Jonas "wrongfully retained" their two children and was keeping them from her.

In response, one of Jonas' representatives spoke out, refuting the allegations and explaining, "The children were not abducted. After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother."

Ultimately, Jonas and Turner were able to come to an agreement and after spending a few days in mediation, they came to "an amicable resolution on all issues between them," per legal documents viewed by In Touch. "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the pair later said in a joint statement. "We look forward to being great coparents."

The pair of each moved on romantically as well. Turner has been dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, and Jonas has been spotted with Lebanese actress Laila Abdallah, following a fling with actress Stormi Bree.