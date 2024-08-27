Joe Jonas Insists He's 'Not Trying to Come for Anyone' in New Album After Sophie Turner Divorce

Joe Jonas' new solo album Music For People Who Believe in Love is coming this fall, but Jonas says those expecting gossip out of it will be disappointed. The 35-year-old is in the middle of a contentious divorce which has been in the headlines for about a year now, so his ruminations on love could be of interest to some listeners. However, in a new interview with Billboard Jonas said that he is "not trying to come for anyone" in these new songs.

Jonas looked back on the circumstances that led him to creating this album, saying: "I was going through a lot of life changes." He contrasted the creation of The Jonas Brothers' 2023 release The Album against the his new solo venture, recalling "finding out who I was as a person and father and friend, and living under the microscope of what the music industry can be. And I think, at such a crazy time in my life, I looked to music as an outlet."

Jonas has said before that writing this album was a therapeutic process for him, and he reiterated that here. He said: "It was scary at times, and also freeing. I'm not trying to come for anyone on this album. I'm not trying to put stuff on blast. I have a beautiful life that I'm grateful for. I've got two beautiful kids. I'm a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that – but also, the journey to get here."

Jonas did not directly mention Turner or their tumultuous split which started last year. The couple moved to the U.K. in April of 2023 with their two daughters, now ages 4 and 2. In August of 2023, Turner was filming the BBC drama Joan, while Jonas was heading out on The Jonas Brothers tour in the U.S. While the two jobs overlapped, their daughters tagged along with Jonas because the tour included family and staff that could help fill in the gaps with child care, while Turner would be occupied for more hours out of each day. However, while they were apart, Jonas filed for divorce without informing Turner – a move made even more complicated by their distance and their recently changed residency.

A torrent of rumors buffeted the family during this time, in spite of their efforts to put up a united front in public statements to the press. Turner flew to the U.S. and sued JOnas for "wrongful detention" of their daughters, and was forced to stay in New York while the custody arrangements were made. The couple now has a temporary custody agreement that demands that their daughters fly back and forth between the U.S. and the U.K. regularly. Their divorce is ongoing.

Turner discussed the split in an interview with British Vogue back in May, revealing, among other things, that she had learned about the divorce filings in the press. However, she also indicated that she wants to maintain a cordial co-parenting relationship with Jonas for the sake of her daughters. There's no telling when their divorce might be finalized.