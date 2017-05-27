Sophia Bush Reveals New Joyous Photo After ‘Chicago P.D.’ Departure

Fans and co-stars of Sophia Bush on Chicago P.D. might have gotten incredibly upset with the announcement that she won’t be returning for the upcoming season, but based on her recent Instagram post, the actress doesn’t appear at all fazed by the departure.

Bush’s exit from the series follows her character’s narrative departure from the series in which Erin Lindsay seemingly had an opportunity to pursue a career at the FBI. The actress has been involved with Chicago P.D. since its debut season, as well as appearing in many of the Chicago franchise spin-off shows.

This isn’t the only major setback the show has faced this season, with showrunner Matt Olmstead having left back in March.

It was unclear exactly why Bush wanted to leave the series, but it was revealed it was her decision to depart, rather than the decision of the creative minds behind the successful show.

The show debuted back in January of 2014 from executive producer of Law & Order Dick Wolf. Like many of Wolf’s other shows, Chicago P.D. became a quick success, leading to spin-offs like Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. Another one of the Chicago P.D. spin-offs, Chicago Justice, has been canceled after only one season.

When news of Bush leaving the series broke, her former co-star on the series, Mark Hood, took to Twitter to voice his disappointment.

Along with a photo of the actress, Hood posted the message, “Oh no. @SophiaBush is leaving my favorite show Chicago PD I’m mad man. #DetectiveErinLindsay.”

Although the actress is leaving the series as a regular cast member, it’s possible that she could appear in the upcoming season in brief appearances, if for no other reason than to give more closure to her character’s arc.

In addition to her former co-stars, many of Chicago P.D.‘s biggest fans voiced their disappointment about Bush leaving the series, but were still hopeful about what new projects the actress would pursue.

