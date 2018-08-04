‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Theo Rossi Selling Massive $1.7M Staten Island Mansion

Former Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi is making a big move, as the actor recently put his massive Staten Island mansion on the market.

The home, which is located in the Egbertville area, was reportedly listed at $1.7 million, according to Trulia.

Most recently seen in the Marvel/Netflix series Luke Cage, Rossi is most well-known for his role as Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiz on FX’s Sons of Anarchy.

No word on why the actor chose to sell the lavish home, but fans can take peek inside thanks to Laird Klein Realty, the company tasked with the real estate listing.

Scroll down for photos of both the interior and exterior of the elegant Staten Island mansion!

Exterior Front

Originally built in 1960, the single-family home is a spacious 5,200-square-foot structure.

In 2015, the home — which is located on Charles Court in Egbertville — underwent renovations that gave it the appearance it has today.

Exterior Back

The backyard area is quite large, and the backside of the home itself features a massive deck with a two-tier staircase stretching from the ground to the second level.

While Laird Klein Realty reportedly refused to comment on the home’s ownership, sources close to the situation reportedly confirmed it does in fact belong to Rossi.

Interior – Staircase

The inside foyer area of the house features a beautiful staircase leading to the second floor level. Additionally, the home boasts sprawling hardwood floors.

Formal Room

The formal living room is decorated with an immaculate white couch and large bookshelf. There is also an eye-catching chandelier hanging in the center of the room.

Living Room

In the more casual living room, a brown leather couch sits in front of a rugged coffee table and a flat-screen TV. A fireplace sits in the corner of the room, just to the right of the couch.

Kitchen

The kitchen is said to have “all new countertops, appliances, custom built walk in pantry, and access to oversized rear deck,” as reported by Trulia. There is also an island in the middle, to allow for more counter top space.

Dining room

The dining room features enough space to hold an 8-seat dinner table, as well as a side bar table. It also boasts a beautiful square-shaped chandelier.

Bathroom

The home’s main bathroom is wonderfully crafted, sporting a brick wall behind the sink area. It also features some rugged aesthetics, such as wood crafted decor.

Master Bedroom

The Master Bedroom is a wide space with high a high ceiling. It also features a small fireplace in the corner of the room. In addition to the master bedroom, the home has 3 other bedrooms as well.

Den

The downstairs section of the home features a den area that appears to be a prefect space for lounging or hosting get-togethers. The ceiling has an unfinished look that pairs well with the hardwood floors.

Gym

Finally, the large mansion would not be complete without a full gym. Perfect for anyone looking to get into better shape, the gym features reinforcements for a punching bag and pull-up bar, plus enough space for numerous other pieces of workout equipment.