'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ron Perlman's Tweet About Trump Signing Blank Paper Sets off His Followers

Ron Perlman was not impressed with a photo shared by the White House on Sunday that showed President Donald Trump back at work following his COVID-19 diagnosis. The image appeared to show Trump signing a blank piece of paper. The Sons of Anarchy star did not find the shot worthwhile. "While the fake president signs blank pieces of paper the suckers and losers of our military and intelligence agencies are keeping you safe," he began his tweet. "In this time of choosing, remember who the Real Americans are."

Since he sent out this tweet, which drew quite a stream of reactions from his followers as evident below, Trump has been withdrawn from Walter Reed medical center. The president was seen giving a thumbs up as he headed back to the White House just three days removed from his positive test was revealed. Earlier on Monday, Trump appeared to downplay the threat of COVID-19, tweeting, "Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life." The president also appears to be ready to return to the campaign trail, though it remains unclear what his level of participation will be moving forward ahead of the Nov. 3 election, this also includes the upcoming second debate against Joe Biden.