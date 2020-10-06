'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ron Perlman's Tweet About Trump Signing Blank Paper Sets off His Followers
Ron Perlman was not impressed with a photo shared by the White House on Sunday that showed President Donald Trump back at work following his COVID-19 diagnosis. The image appeared to show Trump signing a blank piece of paper. The Sons of Anarchy star did not find the shot worthwhile. "While the fake president signs blank pieces of paper the suckers and losers of our military and intelligence agencies are keeping you safe," he began his tweet. "In this time of choosing, remember who the Real Americans are."
Since he sent out this tweet, which drew quite a stream of reactions from his followers as evident below, Trump has been withdrawn from Walter Reed medical center. The president was seen giving a thumbs up as he headed back to the White House just three days removed from his positive test was revealed. Earlier on Monday, Trump appeared to downplay the threat of COVID-19, tweeting, "Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life." The president also appears to be ready to return to the campaign trail, though it remains unclear what his level of participation will be moving forward ahead of the Nov. 3 election, this also includes the upcoming second debate against Joe Biden.
Thank you Ron! My son is currently serving in Afghanistan and he recently told me the soldiers feel forgotten about. They are anxiously awaiting the election and worry about what this all means for them. I'm terrified for his safety and the safety of those he bravely serves with— Kellie Locker (@LockerKellie) October 4, 2020
To be fair to Trump, pretty sure that almost everything he signs is blank. That way the GOP can just slap it on documents to get stuff done. Eliminates that whole tedious process of trying to explain things to him.....— One Canadian's View (@CrazyLikeMoose) October 4, 2020
It may look like a blank piece of paper but it actually symbolizes all the Americans he cares about. That's why he's only writing his own name— Goth-ass Pirate 🐺 💀 (@Count_Trarian) October 4, 2020
If we saw a 74 year old walking around blowing leaves with the leaf blower not plugged in, we’d assume he was slipping into dementia. This 74 year old signs blank pieces of paper and his followers say, “he’s just working so hard, how brave.”— Beerburgers&movies (@Beerburgermovie) October 4, 2020
Who uses a sharpie for official docs? pic.twitter.com/bMpNAKlGIK— Notabot 420 (@TheoRowswell) October 4, 2020
Those signatures are for doctors and staff to sell on Ebay for $10k so long as they keep their mouths shut, allow him out for photo ops and deceive reporters about his true condition.— Dave (@DaveInToronto) October 5, 2020
When I was a toddler I practiced my signature as well.— Shane Kelwick (@Bearsizedfeat) October 4, 2020