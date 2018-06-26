‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Reportedly Peed on His Hand Before Handshake With Harvey Weinstein

In an act living up to his character on Sons of Anarchy, actor Ron Perlman shared a story Monday in which he says he urinated on his hand before a handshake with Harvey Weinstein.

Perlman, 68, confessed on Twitter that he pulled the devilishly disturbing move on the now-disgraced producer at a charity benefit, saying he ducked into the men’s room, peed on his hand and went straight for Weinstein in the receiving line.

“Did I ever tell ya about when Harvey Weinstein told me to make sure I shook his hand at a charity event, so I stopped in the mens room and pissed all over my hand, then went straight up to him on the receiving line? I think about that every time lil donnie opens up his KFC,” Perlman tweeted Monday afternoon.

He didn’t specify when the benefit happened or why, exactly, he decided to “prank” Weinstein, 66.

The tweet debuted to mixed, although mostly negative, reviews on Twitter, with some wondering if he knew about Weinstein’s longstanding alleged abuse of power and the best he could do was urinate on his own hand.

“I’m sure the women Weinstein assaulted & terrorised are so grateful you pissed on your hand instead of saying something to expose his rapey antics. You’re a hero,” one person quipped.

“Yeah, why alert authorities, possibly preventing future assaults, when you can secretly pee on your hand and randomly tweet about it one day?” another person wrote sarcastically.

“No you didn’t. You stayed silent for decades about Harvey, and [Brett] Ratner, and etc… silent buddy. You did nothing for years. Nothing. Tough guy you are staying silent,” another person said.

“Is that all you did? You could have exposed him? Pathetic! You are part of the problem,” someone else responded.

Is that all you did? You could have exposed him?

Last month, Weinstein was indicted on two counts of rape and a single count of criminal sex acts in New York involving two women. The charges are for alleged assaults that occurred in 2013 and 2014. Weinstein could find himself behind bars for up to 25 years if found guilty.

Since last fall, dozens have accused the former Hollywood powerhouse of predatory acts, including sexual harassment and rape.

In the midst of Weinstein’s downfall in November, Perlman wrote on Twitter about his desire to punch Weinstein while sharing an article about the time director James Cameron said he almost hit Weinstein with his Titanic Oscar award.

“Man, if I had an Oscar for every time I almost hit Harvey Weinstein!!” Perlman wrote.