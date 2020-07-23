'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ron Perlman Takes Another Shot at Donald Trump Over COVID-19, Portland Protests

✖

Actor Ron Perlman has once again lobbed some criticism at President Donald Trump. The Sons of Anarchy star tweeted an observation about recent current events, and how that could end up impacting his already-slipping poll numbers.

On Wednesday, Perlman postulated that Trump's calling the coronavirus a "hoax" led to cases and deaths to triple. The same, he stated, happened after he deployed federal agents in Portland, Oregon, which only caused the protests to triple in size. According to his observations, the same could end up happening to former Vice President Joe Biden, who will likely be facing off with Trump in the November election.

Trump calls the coronavirus a hoax, cases and deaths triple. Trump sends his stormtroopers into Portland, the protest triples. Just a matter of time until Biden’s lead in the polls will triple. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 22, 2020

While this is all speculation on Perlman's part, of course, it's certainly not the first time that the actor has taken aim at Trump — or his political allies. On Sunday, Perlman called those protesting in Portland his "brothers and sisters," and urged them to "stay safe" amid the pushback from troops. He then told Trump explicitly to "got get f—ed."

Perlman's tweets come as several lawmakers and pundits have been discussing the legal and ethical implications of federal officers being sent to U.S. cities. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has filed a federal lawsuit regarding their presence, particularly after they've been routinely arresting citizens off the street with no probable cause.

Back in June, Perlman got entangled in a Twitter spat between Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. Matt Gaetz two of the president's most vocal stalwarts. At one point, Perlman pledged $50,000 to Black Lives Matter if Cruz would wrestle him. Cruz suggested that Perlman should wrestle Ohio Rep. (and former wrestling coach) Jim Jordan. "I tell you what Teddy boy, since mentioning Jim Jordan and wrestling is… problematic, why don't we say f— him and just make it you and me," Perlman tweeted. "I'll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the taxpayer money you were thinking of spending."

"I get it, you're rich. But, apparently, soft," Cruz replied. "You sure seem scared to wrestle Jordan (whom you keep insulting). Can't take the heat? Need to get a manicure?" Perlman later declared that "Jordan's too easy, just a little b—. But you teddy, you talk shit about New York every chance you get. My hometown. It's personal. Let's go mofo!"