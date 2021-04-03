'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ron Perlman Boycotts Georgia Amidst Voting Law Controversy

✖

Actor Ron Perlman vowed to boycott the state of Georgia altogether, at least as long as Gov. Brian Kemp remains the leader there. Like so many others around the country, Perlman was put off by Georgia's new election law that makes it harder to cast a ballot. On Saturday morning, Perlman tweeted that he will not be working in Georgia, citing a similar boycott by the MLB.

"Well, if it's good enough for major league baseball it's good enough for me," Perlman tweeted. "You will not find me working in the state of Georgia while the illegitimate white supremacist governor remains in power." Perlman was referring to the MLB's decision to move its All-Star Game from Atlanta to another city, in response to the new law according to a report by CNN. Fans were split over the post, however, with many questioning whether Perlman would stick to the resolution.

Well, if it’s good enough for major league baseball it’s good enough for me. You will not find me working in the state of Georgia while the illegitimate white supremacist governor remains in power. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) April 3, 2021

"Reality is Gov Kemp wanted to kneecap the movie industry because of its support for a blue GA. Now, all the entertainment supporters of a blue GA are making his desired outcome true by pushing for boycotts and pledging not to work here," one person commented. Another added: "Let's hope that every individual and corporation with any kind of conscience does the same. Anyone who stood behind this backstop should not just hang their head in shame, but be removed and barred from any position of power, permanently."

The MLB announced its move on Friday, and it has received support from commentators from Perlman to former President Barack Obama. Georgia's new voting law will create new hoops for voters to jump through before casting an absentee ballot, including new identification protocols. It will also allow state officials to take over local election boards, limit the use of absentee ballot drop boxes, and make it a crime to give voters food or water while they wait in line to vote.

All of this comes after Georgia flipped blue in the 2020 presidential election, to the dismay of Kemp and other Republicans. President Joe Biden has called this bill "an atrocity" and "Jim Crow in the 21st Century."

Kemp and his supporters argue that the bill is needed to renew confidence in the election process after conspiracy theories ran rampant in 2020. However, none of those concerns were ever substantiated — despite dozens of investigations and lawsuits — so critics condemn that explanation. So far, boycotts like Perlman's seem to be the biggest blowback for the new law.