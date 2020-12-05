Ron Perlman Drops Explicit Insult About Mitch McConnell, Ignites Fiery Reactions

Ron Perlman gave Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell a piece of his mind on Thursday. On Twitter, the actor penned a message for the lawmaker in which he used a NSFW term to describe the senator. Unsurprisingly, his tweet sparked a ton of reactions amongst fellow Twitter users.

The Sons of Anarchy star has been particularly vocal with his disapproval of President Donald Trump and those in the president's inner circle. Most recently, Perlman wrote that McConnell will go "down in the history books" as one of the "biggest c—s" in politics. It's unclear what, if anything, sparked this tweet in particular. But, it does come as Congress has been attempting to put together a second stimulus plan after months of failing negotiations. A bipartisan group of lawmakers recently unveiled a $900 billion stimulus proposal, which even garnered support from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. However, McConnell quickly shut down the proposal on Tuesday, shortly after it was unveiled.

Mitch, you’re going to go down in the history books as one of the biggest cunts in US politics, and I’ve never seen anyone work harder for the title. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) December 4, 2020

