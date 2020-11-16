'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ron Perlman Calls Donald Trump 'a Clear and Present Danger' to US Citizens

✖

Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman is calling Donald Trump, saying that the outgoing President is "a clear and present danger" to U.S. citizens. Perlman made the comment in a new tweet, calling the notion an "elephant in the room." Perlman's tweet comes as Trump has refused to concede the 2020 Presidential Election, claiming that he believes voter fraud is the cause of his loss to Joe Biden.

Currently, Biden is sitting at 290 Electoral votes, with Trump at 232. There is a recount taking place in Georgia, which has initially been called for Biden. If Biden is named winner, it would bring his Electoral votes up to 306. If Trump is granted the state, he would have 248 electoral votes. This would still be under the 270 needed in order to be named the winner. Aside from Georgia, the Financial Times notes that Trump has also pursued legal action in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona.

Allow me to address the elephant in the room: Donald Trump should now be classified as a clear and present danger to the citizens of the United States. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) November 16, 2020

Trump's desire to fight the election results has led his outgoing administration to delay the transfer of power to Biden's team, which is causing a lot of confusion for many lawmakers, including some of those from Trump's own party. According to Business Insider, GOP Governors Mike DeWine of Ohio and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas are both calling for Trump to begin the transfer of power to Biden. During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, DeWine said, "It's clear, that certainly based on what we know now, that Joe Biden is the president-elect and that transition for the country's sake, it's important for a normal transition to start through." He added, "The president could go on his other track, his legal track, we should respect that, but we also need to begin that process."

Over on Meet the Press, Hutchinson expressed similar sentiments. "I expect Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States. It is very important that [he] has access to the intelligence briefings to make sure that he is prepared," he said. "During times of transition, our enemies have an opportunity to take advantage of us, and we want to make sure that there is a smooth transition, particularly when it comes to the vaccine distribution [so that] everybody understands what we're doing there and what the plan is for the future."