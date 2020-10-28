'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Begs Fans to 'F—ing Vote' No Matter Political Beliefs

✖

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is encouraging fans to partake in their civic duty and vote in the upcoming presidential election. As candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden make their final push for votes, Sutter took to social media Tuesday to rally the vote, candidly writing, in an address to his followers, "f–ing vote."

In the post, shared to both Twitter and Instagram, Sutter revealed that he had already cast his ballot. Sharing a photo of himself with an "I Voted" sticker in the upper left-hand corner, he said, "Left, right, centric or extreme... No matter what your political bent, please do the one thing that defines our democracy. F–ing vote." He included the hashtag "[vote your conscience]."

While Sutter did not reveal who he plans to vote for, he has voiced criticism for the president in the past. After the president won the 2016 election, the SOA creator all but denounced the billionaire real estate mogul's victory, writing, "With heavy heart I concede to my unflinching opponents: Ignorance, Racism, Misogyny, Untruth, Delusion, and Chaos. God bless America." He soon seemed to have a change of heart, and, in a lengthy letter, wrote that he "had a very unexpected shift" and "regardless of what you think of Mr. Trump, he won by a solid electorate margin."

"So for my own sanity and in the spirit of hope for my kids and all citizens of the world, I promise to look for the similarities rather than the differences. And instead of complaining about beliefs and policies I don't think are right, I will try to put that energy into something productive that incites change rather than derisiveness," he added. "In other words, the only outcome of fear and hate is more fear and hate."

In the years that have passed since that letter, though, Sutter has seemed to taken his original stance on the president and has taken to social media multiple times in the months leading up to Election Day to criticize Trump. In April, as cities across the country went on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sutter slammed the president's response to the pandemic, referring to Trump as "the orange Narcissus" when he wrote, "I apologize to the people I just passed walking in my hood who were not wearing face masks. I passively gave you shameful head shakes and eye rolls. It’s not your ignorance and arrogance I'm mad at. It's orange Narcissus I loathe. Ovid claims 2020 is the year he becomes a flower."

Sutter again criticized the president's pandemic response in July, when he noted that "Americans under Donald Trump have been banned from entering into Europe" due to the high case count in the United States. To date, more than 225,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the U.S.