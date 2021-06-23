Sommer Ray and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship and Breakup, Explained

✖

Machine Gun Kelly -- real name Colson Baker -- and Megan Fox are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood right now, but before he hooked up with the Transformers star, Kelly was dating Instagram model Sommer Ray. The former couple was only together for three months before splitting in April 2020, and Ray claimed on YouTuber Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive that there was overlap between the relationship she had with Kelly and his relationship with Fox. Ray explained that she went to visit Kelly while he was filming Midnight in the Switchgrass with Fox in Puerto Rico.

"I dated Colson; never had sex with him. I make you wait at least three months because I have to make sure that you're someone good to me," Ray told Paul. "Colson never passed the test," she said, before quipping. "I don't really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox if you look at the timeline." Ray explained that she didn't think anything of their relationship in the beginning. "I waited in the hotel the whole time while he's filming with her, and I'm not really thinking anything of it," she said. "I thought she was older and had kids and was married and stuff."

Following their connection on set, Fox announced that she was splitting from her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green, and she went public with her relationship with Kelly that summer. Ultimately, Ray laughed off the cheating allegations by saying "I'd probably do the same thing, like I'd cheat on Colson with Megan Fox if it was the other way around." However, she did take issue with the fact that Kelly tweeted about the breakup and made it sound like the split was her fault.

"She came and picked all her stuff up on my birthday. nice," Kelly tweeted on April 22, to which Ray replied "oh really? i thought she came to bring you your birthday gifts [fake news]." Kelly later went on to publicly apologize, tweeting "i shouldn't have tweeted personal business. especially when the person is a great human and this tweet seems one-sided." However, the damage had been done. "I got death threats for weeks and weeks after that from his cult following," Ray told Paul. "That's not what it was at all, he just wanted to break up with me because he was dating Megan [and] f------ Megan." She also alleged that she was kept from the "Bloody Valentine" set because Fox was playing his love interest.

However, she believes that the cheating would have occurred whether or not she had been intimate with Kelly. "I think that even if I was having sex with him, he would still do that with Megan," she told Paul. For Ray, the whole breakup is now water under the bridge. "I don't watch him to watch this and be like, 'Sommer's a little petty bitch,'" she said. "I don't hate him for it. I think that they're a cute couple."