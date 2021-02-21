Sommer Ray Is an Absolute Knockout in These February Instagram Snaps

Sommer Ray has been heating up a cold February with a streak of red-hot Instagram photos. The 24-year old fitness wear model has been steadily dropping stunning visuals onto the grid, numerous times a week. Not only has she been dropping striking and fun photos, but she has also been mixing it up with a variety of styles and settings. While she does mix in some standard modeling photos to show off selections from the Sommer Ray Collection fashion line, she has mostly kept her 25.7 million Instagram followers guessing. In February, the influencer has shared bikini selfies, casual outdoor poses and glamourous photoshoots in unexpected settings. Scroll through to see six of Sommey Ray's stellar Instagram photos from February 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) Ray is missing the summer, as evidenced by this Feb. 2 photo. As she posed in a floral bikini, she wrote, "Can we fast forward to the time of year where i live in bikinis."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) This picture gallery might be one of Ray's most peculiar, but it doesn't make it any less stunning. The model gazes into the camera while she poses in the middle of a laundromat, all while wearing variety of accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) Ray poses for this selfie in a green bikini top with orange accents. It's a simple, fun gallery, with the influencer captioning the photos, "yes guys i was making cleavage by pushing w my arms hahahah [laughing emoji, tongue-out emoji]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) Workout wear is Ray's Instagram thrives, giving her the chance the flex her physique in all kinds of stylish and gym-ready looks. She shows off a variety of styles, noting she is "obsessed [with] the snakeskin prints" she models later in the gallery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) Ray goes super casual in this plug for her fashion line. She explained her pose in the caption, writing, "just a random series of pics of me fake trying to find something in my bag to look cute lol."